Top Building Materials Retailer Contracts Bridgeline for AI-Powered SmartSearch

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a marketing technology company, announced today that a leading building materials retailer has selected Bridgeline's AI-powered search technology, HawkSearch, to enhance their eCommerce site.



The building materials retailer has selected HawkSearch to increase revenue by improving product discovery within their newly expanded catalog of over 5,000 products. The retailers’ online catalog will become more user-friendly with HawkSearch, due to navigation tools like autocomplete, drop-down menus, and faceted search results. For instance, when a customer searches for "crown molding" on the eCommerce site, HawkSearch will instantly display relevant search results with detailed product attributes, allowing customers to quickly narrow down their options based on specific criteria like size, material, or style.

The retailer will leverage HawkSearch Recommendations to provide a personalized shopping experience, encouraging exploration of the retailer’s diverse range of products and simplifying the decision-making process for customers. This tool intelligently recommends products to customers based on their browsing behavior and search patterns. HawkSearch Recommendations increases sales by showcasing relevant products that customers are more likely to purchase.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, commented on the partnership, stating, "Partnering with a growing eCommerce brand as they expand their online catalog marks a step in our efforts to enhance engagement in the building materials industry. The integration of HawkSearch into their eCommerce platform is pivotal in using advanced search technology to improve how customers interact with and navigate extensive online catalogs in the building materials sector, contributing to a more efficient online shopping experience."

