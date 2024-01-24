Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Anticipates a Reach of US$ 14.19 billion by 2031, Propelled by an 12.4% CAGR | Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is expected to clock US$ 14.19 billion by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the expanding applications of oligonucleotides in molecular diagnostics, therapeutic development, and the rising demand for personalized medicine. A comprehensive analysis of the market reveals a dynamic landscape at the intersection of biotechnology, genomics, and pharmaceutical research.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market/8329

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 4.94 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 14.19 billion CAGR 12.4% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Application, End-user, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

Oligonucleotide synthesis involves the chemical synthesis of short sequences of nucleic acids, known as oligonucleotides, which serve as crucial tools in various life science applications. The market is witnessing robust growth as the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries increasingly rely on custom-designed oligonucleotides for applications such as gene synthesis, PCR, DNA sequencing, and targeted therapeutic interventions.

Key Market Drivers:

Advancements in Genomic Research: The rapid progress in genomic research and the decoding of the human genome have elevated the demand for high-quality, custom oligonucleotides. Oligonucleotide synthesis is a fundamental process in genomics, enabling researchers to study and manipulate genetic material for various applications.

Precision Medicine and Therapeutics: Oligonucleotides play a pivotal role in the development of precision medicine and targeted therapeutics. The ability to design and synthesize oligonucleotides with specific sequences facilitates the development of nucleic acid-based drugs, RNA interference (RNAi) therapies, and gene editing technologies.

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine: The paradigm shift towards personalized medicine, with treatments tailored to individual genetic profiles, is driving the demand for custom oligonucleotides. Oligonucleotide synthesis enables the creation of personalized diagnostic tools and therapeutic interventions, contributing to more effective and patient-specific healthcare solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market features a competitive landscape with key players contributing to technological advancements and market growth. The report profiles major companies, offering insights into their product portfolios, research and development initiatives, market share, and recent achievements.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the oligonucleotide synthesis market presents significant opportunities, challenges such as the complexity of synthesis techniques, regulatory considerations, and the need for stringent quality control measures exist. However, ongoing research in nucleic acid chemistry, automation of synthesis processes, and the potential for applications in emerging fields offer avenues for market expansion.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Products Secondary Products Primary Products Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursements

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL OLIGONUCLEOTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

Natural Oligonucleotides By Product Type Array-based Oligos Column-based Oligos By Nucleic Acid Type DNA RNA Equipment/Synthesizer Reagents Services Oligo Synthesis Purification Modification

GLOBAL OLIGONUCLEOTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

PCR Assays and Panels Sequencing PCR Primers DNA Microarrays Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Antisense Oligonucleotides Other Applications

GLOBAL OLIGONUCLEOTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER

Pharmaceutical - Biotechnology Companies Academic Research Institutes Diagnostic Laboratories

Browse full TOC here

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8329

Future Outlook:

The report provides a forward-looking perspective on the oligonucleotide synthesis market, offering insights into potential growth opportunities, emerging trends, and factors that could shape the market in the coming years. With the continued integration of oligonucleotides in cutting-edge research and therapeutic applications, the global market is poised for sustained growth.

In conclusion, the report serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, providing a comprehensive analysis of market trends, challenges, and opportunities. As the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries continue to leverage the power of oligonucleotides, the demand for advanced synthesis technologies is expected to drive innovation in molecular biology and therapeutic development.

Browse other reports:

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global protein sequencing market was valued at US$ 1.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.4% to reach US$ 1.79 billion by 2031.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market was valued at US$ 365 million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.1% to reach US$ 1,398.9 million by 2031.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global airway clearance devices market was valued at US$ 594 million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 986 million by 2031.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global apheresis equipment market was valued at US$ 2.83 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.8% to reach US$ 6.57 billion by 2031.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global companion animal vaccines market was valued at US$ 3.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.57% to reach US$ 5.16 billion by 2031.

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.