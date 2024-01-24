Key Digital to demonstrate AV solutions at Integrated Systems Europe 2024

MOUNT VERNON, NY, January 24, 2023 – Key Digital Systems, an award-winning developer and manufacturer of leading-edge digital video processing and video signal distribution solutions, will be exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe, January 30 – February 2, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain, at Fira Barcelona – Gran Via, in the HDBaseT Alliance booth 2P500. “ISE has proven effective for demonstrating our innovative, remarkably featured, cost-effective, high-performance solutions to a host of new customers,” says DeWayne Rains, Key Digital VP of Sales. “We look forward to meeting with current clients and future customers to share our latest innovations and further expand awareness of Key Digital products.”



What’s more, in celebration of the expansion of its distribution, tech support and logistics center in Norway, and a website redesign, Key Digital affiliate Key Digital Europe will be offering a 10% discount for purchases made through February to any customers (current or new) who get their ISE badge scanned during ISE 2024 at the Key Digital booth. Free exhibits passes to ISE 2024 are available from a link on the Key Digital Europe website’s home page.



Key Digital’s ISE 2024 display will center on a fully functioning example of its “Conference Room in a Box” systems, which offer complete, programming-free, application-configured solution bundles with multiformat video connections, sophisticated wall plate modules, presentation switchers and webcams for hybrid presentation spaces ranging from huddle rooms to large conference venues. The setup will include the KD-X4x1WUTx 4K/18G HDBaseT Wall Plate Switcher, which features 2xHDMI, DP and USB-C inputs; USB and KVM extension; bidirectional control via IR, RS-232 and IP; and up to 100m of AV extension. Additional system components are the KD-CAMUSB PTZ camera and the innovative KD-BYOD4K 4K Wireless Presentation Gateway – a complete, single-chassis solution for the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) collaboration model, allowing meeting and presentation contributors working from laptops (Windows or Mac), or tablets and smartphones (iOS, Android and Chrome OS) to easily cast content to any designated display or projector via Wi-Fi.



Additional featured products in the booth will be the second generation KD-WP8-2 8-button programmable Wall Plate Control Keypad for sending preset salvos of commands – via IP/Open API, IR and RS-232 – to Key Digital hardware, Compass Control® Alliance devices and third-party systems and now integrated into the Q-SYS Ecosystem via a Certified Q-SYS plugin; the KD-XPS22U HDBaseT 18G Smart Extender Kit, which mates a 2x1 switcher/transmitter with a receiver for AV, USB and KVM extension with audio de-embedding and bidirectional control extension; and the five-input KD-UPS52U Universal Presentation switcher, the KD-PS42 four-input Presentation Switcher and the KD-UFS42 four-input Universal Format Switcher, each with dual mirrored outputs – HDMI and HDBaseT – and included HDBaseT receivers.



Also being demonstrated in the booth will be Key Digital’s LeCAMbio line of integrated corporate conferencing solutions for small- to medium-sized rooms developed in partnership with TOA Electronics. LeCAMbio systems link microphone beam-steering technology from a separately purchased TOA LENUBIO soundbar with Key Digital’s KD-CAMUSB PTZ camera to automatically deliver simultaneous voice and camera tracking of active meeting participants.



“We’ll also be sharing that tailored packages of task-appropriate Key Digital devices are available for the unique needs of educational settings of any size in ‘Classroom in a Box’ systems,” says Rains



Additionally on display will be the new KD-4KWHCEX HDMI 4K 60Hz 100 ft Wireless Extender KIT with IR, which leverages 5G WiFi technology to deliver reliable, cost-effective signal extension for temporary setups or in fixed installs where running wire isn’t feasible; the 4K UHD single-gang power-over-CAT KD-XWPS HDMI/USB-C Auto Switching Wall Plate Transmitter with Receiver Kit; the KD-MLV4x4Pro 4x4 4K UHD HDMI multi-view tiling processor with seamless matrix switching and integrated HDMI signal extension – a complete solution for multisource, multiscreen applications for bars and clubs, casino and house of worship applications; and the KD-VW4x4ProK 4x4 4K UHD 4 Video Wall Processor and seamless matrix switcher with five video wall modes, independent AV routing and mirrored HDMI and UHD over Twisted Pair (UHDoTP) outputs. The KD-MLV4x4Pro and KD-VW4x4ProK each are shipped with four UHDoTP receivers.



“We delight in the amazement of integrators and distributors when we show them how Key Digital can solve their customers' AV problems simply and affordably,” says Rains. “Once they realize that they can deliver superb, no compromise systems with reduced time and cost of installation, programing-free, with a host of control options including the sophisticated yet free KD App for iOS devices, it’s smiles all around. We invite ISE 2023 attendees to come see us to learn more.”



For more information:

Key Digital

Key Digital Europe

Conference Room in a Box

Classroom in a Box



Photo Caption 1: Key Digital’s Jonathon Ferry (VP of Product Education & Experience, left) and DeWayne Rains (VP of Sales, right), shown here at a previous show’s HDBaseT Alliance booth, will demonstrate a fully functional Key Digital “Conference Room in a Box” AV system along with a host of products from its comprehensive line of AV solutions at ISE 24 in Barcelona