Paediatric Consumer Health in the United Kingdom: Parental Interest in Natural Remedies Remains Strong in the UK

Paediatric consumer health in the UK witnessed another strong year of current value growth in 2023, albeit at a slower pace than 2022. The positive performance across both years has predominantly been driven by high growth for paediatric cough, cold and allergy remedies and paediatric analgesics.

The strong 2022 cold and flu season, which lingered into Q1 2023, was accompanied by the outbreak of Streptococcus A across schools during the same period.



Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.



Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Cold season and Streptococcus A outbreak drive category sales

Paediatric vitamin and dietary supplement sales remain weaker than OTC categories

Parental interest in natural remedies remains strong in the UK

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Paediatric consumer health predicted to record solid growth over forecast period

Spate of vitamin and dietary supplement launches set to target children

Falling birth rates likely to temper demand and present challenges for paediatric consumer health players

CONSUMER HEALTH IN THE UNITED KINGDOM



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumer health in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for consumer health?

