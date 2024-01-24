Luxury Goods in the United Kingdom - Luxury Hotels Expected to See the Best Performance Over 2023-2027

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Goods in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Retail value sales of luxury goods in the UK grew by 7% in 2023 in current terms, to stand at GBP48.9 billion. Development was predominantly characterised by a focus on recovery and a return to customary consumer behaviour, encompassing working, travel, shopping, and buying luxury goods. Affluent consumers, in particular, sought to indulge themselves in the aftermath of the lockdown period.



Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Luxury goods in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for luxury goods?

EXPERIENTIAL LUXURY IN THE UNITED KINGDOM



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Current retail value sales of experiential luxury rose in 2023

Luxury hotels records the highest value growth within the category overall in 2023

Hyatt International Corp lead experiential luxury in 2022

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail value sales look set to increase over the forecast period

Luxury hotels is expected to see the best performance over the forecast period

FINE WINES/CHAMPAGNE AND SPIRITS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Fine wines/champagne and spirits sees rising current retail value sales in 2023

Fine wines sees the highest value sales in 2023

Fine wines/champagne and spirits is led by Moet Hennessy UK Ltd in 2022

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value sales expected to increase in constant 2023 terms over 2023-2028

Fine wines expected to see the fastest percentage CAGR rise during forecast period

PREMIUM AND LUXURY CARS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Premium and luxury cars sees rising current retail value sales in 2023

Number of premium and luxury cars declining

Premium and luxury cars is led by BMW (UK) Ltd in 2022

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value sales of premium and luxury cars forecast to rise over 2023-2028

Online sales look set to increase

Electric cars to become more prominent

PERSONAL LUXURY IN THE UNITED KINGDOM



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Personal luxury saw a rise in current retail value sales in 2023

Designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) dominated by designer apparel (ready-to-wear)

Luxury eyewear saw rising value sales in 2023

Luxury jewellery retail value sales saw a rise in 2023

Positive value growth for luxury leather goods

Value sales of luxury wearables electronics up on previous year

Luxury timepieces enjoys value sales increase

Value sales of writing instruments and stationery on the increase in 2023

Value of super premium beauty and personal care sees a sales rise

Louis Vuitton UK Ltd lead personal luxury in 2022

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value sales are expected to go up in 2023 constant terms over the forecast period

Designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) set to remain biggest subcategory in value terms in 2028

Luxury leather goods expected to see the fastest percentage growth over the forecast period

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3on8j

