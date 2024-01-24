Infant Incubator Market To Reach USD 1,281.9 Million By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Infant Incubator Market size was valued at USD 672.1 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,281.9 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

An infant incubator is a rigid chamber used to care for newborn babies in hospitals. They are commonly used in pediatric hospitals and neonatal intensive care units for infants born prematurely or with disabilities that make them vulnerable for the first several months of life. NICUs provide specialized care for newborns, and integrating infant incubators within NICUs is imperative. This creates a sustained demand for high-quality, technologically advanced devices.

Recently, there has been an increase in awareness about the significance of neonatal care, which is the care given to newborns. Disabilities compromise the survival of some babies, such as hearing and visual impairments that last a lifetime. Frequent epidemics and their potential health risks have led to an increased demand for intensive care incubators in healthcare facilities, contributing to market growth. Nevertheless, neonatal care technology has seen significant advancements, which present potential growth opportunities.

Over the years, infant incubators have seen a significant transformation due to the rapid advancements in medical technology. The latest incubators are equipped with cutting-edge temperature control systems that ensure optimal newborn warmth, sophisticated humidity management, and integrated monitoring devices that enable healthcare facilities to provide better care for infants with utmost precision and efficiency. This has led to a remarkable improvement in the quality of care provided to newborns and has opened up new avenues for growth in the market, paving the way for an even brighter future in the field of infant care.

Segmentation Overview:

The global infant incubator market has been segmented into product type, application, end-user, and geography. The infant incubator market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the growing number of chronic and infectious diseases in newborns, coupled with the increasing incidence of preterm births. Within this market, the neonatal hypothermia sector is expected to emerge as the leading segment, as it addresses the critical need to maintain a stable body temperature in neonates suffering from cold stress or hypothermia. This underscores the growing importance of infant incubators in ensuring the survival and well-being of newborns in the face of various health challenges.

Infant Incubator Market Report Highlights:

The global infant incubator market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2032.

North America dominates the infant incubator market due to the rising number of premature births in densely populated countries. Technological advancements in the care sector have led to the development of advanced incubators such as wall-mounted incubators, microprocessor-controlled temperature systems, and thermally neutral environment incubators, further boosting market growth.

Some prominent players in the infant incubator market report include GE Healthcare, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, Natus Medical Incorporated., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, International Biomedical Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Atom Medical Corporation, Novos Medical Systems, Fanem Ltd, Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Weyer GmbH, Medical Technology Transfer and Services in Asia, BabyBloom Healthcare BV.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- GE HealthCare has agreed to acquire MIM Software, a global medical imaging analysis and AI solutions provider. The acquisition will allow GE HealthCare to leverage MIM Software’s imaging analytics and digital workflow capabilities to accelerate innovation and differentiate its solutions across various care areas, benefiting patients and healthcare systems worldwide.

- Inspiration Healthcare Group has acquired Airon Corporation, a respiratory device company in Florida, USA. This acquisition broadens our global presence and product offerings. Airon Corporation is a top maker of pneumatic oxygen-powered life support ventilators with diverse applications, including use in MRI machines and transportation for neonates to adults. The company also provides a range of CPAP devices essential in emergency medicine for supporting children and adult patients.

Infant Incubator Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Transport Incubators and Neonatal Incubators

By Application: Neonatal Hypothermia, Lower Birth Weight, Genetic Defects, and Others

By End-user: Hospitals, Clinics and Nursing Homes

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

