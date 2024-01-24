United States Hot Drinks Market Report - Yerba Mate is Still in the Fringes of Mainstream Consumption

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Drinks in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic has largely ended, but there has been little respite, either for the hot drinks industry specifically, or for the US as a whole, with inflation quickly replacing COVID-19 as the top concern of both companies and consumers.
The shift in consumption habits from homes to coffee shops, which happened after the pandemic eased, is now being threatened, as consumers face high costs for daily necessities.
The Hot Drinks in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2018-2022, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2027 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key report benefits
- Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Hot drinks in 2023: The big picture
- 2023 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retailing developments
- Foodservice vs retail split
- What next for hot drinks?
COFFEE IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
- Consumption occasions are constantly shifting in a turbulent world
Cold drinks are becoming increasingly central to coffee culture in the US
- Supply chain issues are the main topic in a tumultuous world
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Fresh ground coffee pods delays the onset of maturity for a while
- Focus on the supply chain will intensify
- A move away from the "third place" concept
TEA IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
- Supply chain issues are impacting tea
- New competitive landscape could bring energy to the category
- Fruit/herbal tea continues to gain momentum, as consumers look for more and newer options
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Anxiety and stress management rise as the main consumer need state
- Tea will continue to explore more functionalities in the future
- Channel shifting as consumers trade off between at-home and on-premises consumption
OTHER HOT DRINKS IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
- Hot drinks back to its pre-pandemic trends
- Low birth rate is an important challenge for the category
- Yerba mate is still in the fringes of mainstream consumption
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Health and wellness trends will limit the growth potential for other hot drinks
- Position of mate to be challenged by a growing number of plant-based energy alternatives
- Will yaupon ever gain mainstream acceptance?
