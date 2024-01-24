United States Hot Drinks Market Report - Yerba Mate is Still in the Fringes of Mainstream Consumption

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Drinks in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 pandemic has largely ended, but there has been little respite, either for the hot drinks industry specifically, or for the US as a whole, with inflation quickly replacing COVID-19 as the top concern of both companies and consumers.

The shift in consumption habits from homes to coffee shops, which happened after the pandemic eased, is now being threatened, as consumers face high costs for daily necessities.



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Hot drinks in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

COFFEE IN THE US



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Consumption occasions are constantly shifting in a turbulent world

Cold drinks are becoming increasingly central to coffee culture in the US

Supply chain issues are the main topic in a tumultuous world

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Fresh ground coffee pods delays the onset of maturity for a while

Focus on the supply chain will intensify

A move away from the "third place" concept

TEA IN THE US



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Supply chain issues are impacting tea

New competitive landscape could bring energy to the category

Fruit/herbal tea continues to gain momentum, as consumers look for more and newer options

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Anxiety and stress management rise as the main consumer need state

Tea will continue to explore more functionalities in the future

Channel shifting as consumers trade off between at-home and on-premises consumption

OTHER HOT DRINKS IN THE US



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Hot drinks back to its pre-pandemic trends

Low birth rate is an important challenge for the category

Yerba mate is still in the fringes of mainstream consumption

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trends will limit the growth potential for other hot drinks

Position of mate to be challenged by a growing number of plant-based energy alternatives

Will yaupon ever gain mainstream acceptance?

