Cooking Ingredients and Meals in the United Kingdom: Shrinking Budgets Cause Stabilising Growth for Meal Kits

Comprehensive Industry Research Illuminates Driving Forces Shaping the UK Cooking Ingredients and Meals Landscape



The lingering effect of the inflationary wave from 2022, exacerbated by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, has resulted in continued economic pressures. Moreover, cooking ingredients and meals is dealing with the consequences of climate change, including extreme temperatures, which are affecting food production and supply chains.



The Cooking Ingredients and Meals in United Kingdom report offers in-depth knowledge of the market at a national level, providing local insight and understanding unavailable elsewhere. In addition to the latest retail sales data 2018-2022, it identifies the leading companies, brands and retail outlets, and assesses the key trends and demographic shifts behind consumer demand and sales growth.

How key trends such as health and wellness, sustainability and recovery from the pandemic are shaping the market directly informs our forecasts to 2027, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.



Product coverage: Edible Oils, Meals and Soups, Sauces, Dips and Condiments, Sweet Spreads.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Cooking ingredients and meals in 2023: The big picture

Key trends in 2023

Competitive landscape

Channel developments

What next for cooking ingredients and meals?

EDIBLE OILS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Unit price rises linger, leading to movement between categories

Ongoing substitution, and a growing share for private label

Increased popularity of various product formats, including spray bottles

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Extreme weather conditions, climate change, and the implications for edible oils

Other edible oil set to see resilience and an increasingly diverse product offering

Moves towards sustainability expected

MEALS AND SOUPS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Inflation pushes value growth, and delay of HFSS prevents further volume decline

New developments from restaurants, and innovation boost

Shrinking budgets cause stabilising growth for meal kits, while ready meals sees an improvement as consumers return to busier lifestyles

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness in ready meals and plant-based innovation in soup likely to drive further growth

Frozen products, and quality shifts

Convenience trend likely to boost quick recipe kits, and plant-based ready meals set to see growth

SAUCES, DIPS AND CONDIMENTS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Steep unit price rises and supply chain challenges persist

Shrinkflation and other strategies undertaken by companies to offset rising costs

Demand driven by flavour innovation and versatility

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing prioritisation of health and wellness

Exciting sauces options to cater to changing consumer palates

Emphasis on premiumisation in pasta sauces

SWEET SPREADS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Continued fluctuations in prices of key ingredients in sweet spreads

Private label gains in honey and chocolate spreads

Innovation in non-traditional flavours and plant-based alternatives

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthier variants likely to recover, with continued demand for health credentials

New formats and textures to provide convenience and versatility

Increased awareness of sustainably sourced ingredients

