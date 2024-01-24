Australia Store Cards Market Report - Fewer Store Cards Available in the Market as Brands Close Applications

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Store Cards in Australia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Usage of store cards in Australia has not improved post-pandemic, as the product has fallen out of favour among consumers. Credit cards are more competitive in terms of rewards and can be used anywhere, while store cards are restricted to specific retailers, which has become more of an obstacle in recent years due to consumers comparing prices across different stores more often.
The Store Card Transactions in Australia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Key Topics Covered:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
- Store cards stagnate as consumer preferences benefit other payment options
- Fewer store cards available in the market as brands close applications
- Caltex leads store cards in total spend
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Store cards projected to decline further over the forecast period
- Competitive landscape for store cards likely to remain unchanged
FINANCIAL CARDS AND PAYMENTS IN AUSTRALIA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Financial cards and payments in 2023: The big picture
- Buy Now Pay Later to face regulation after years of scrutiny
- Electronic direct payments post strong growth in 2023
- Competitive landscape
- What next for financial cards and payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
MARKET DATA
