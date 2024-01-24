Absolut Vodka in a Paper Bottle Success Case Study

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Success Case Study - Absolut Vodka in a Paper Bottle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Case Study: Absolut Vodka in a paper bottle. The report focuses on how Absolut Vodka has collaborated with The Paper Bottle Company ('Paboco') to launch a first paper bottle sold commercially in-store by the spirits company globally.



Although it is claimed that the paper-based bottle is fully recyclable and can potentially reduce transportation costs due to its lighter weight, Absolut Vodka plans to launch this product only as an addition to its standard, glass packaging. Moreover, as price per 100ml of this spirit is higher for the paper-based bottle, consumers may face little incentive to purchase this product, and environmental benefits might be marginal.



Scope

The price of this product is higher than average due to its sustainable packaging.

Despite being advertised as a paper bottle, over 40% of the packaging material is plastic.

Speculations about this product's shelf life might discourage consumers from purchasing it

Understand how to successfully implement environmental packaging, and see if the more 'eco-friendly' solutions are always more profitable/ attractive for consumers.

Gain insight into sustainability trends in packaging materials.

Understand which sectors have potential to succeed in implementing eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

What is it?

Why has it been developed?

Key take-outs

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Absolut Vodka

Johnnie Walker

