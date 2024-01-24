BobaBam Success Case Study: An At-Home-Consumption Kit that Offers a Bubble Tea which is 4x Cheaper than the Boba Tea Shop

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BobaBam - Success Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



BobaBam managed to find a niche in the market in non-alcoholic beverages sector. Its unique business model allows for recreating the 'tea-shop experience' at home. At home-consumption kit offers a bubble tea which is 4x cheaper than at the boba tea shop.



The brand successfully recreated a shop-quality product designated for an at-home-consumption. BobaBam used social media to share tutorials on how to prepare its boba tea at home which expanded its consumer base. Finding a niche in the market allowed the company for a rapid growth in popularity, despite releasing its first products during lockdown.



