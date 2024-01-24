Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grind Coffee - Success Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The brand successfully entered the coffee market, and as it quickly adapted to consumers' needs and embraced different distribution channels such as online shop, industry partnerships and other DTC services, it managed to survive economic slowdown and found different revenue streams apart from standard brick and mortar services.



Scope



The brand diversified its distribution channels, which protected the company from severe loses during covid. Grind successfully widened its product offer to expand its consumer group. Grind released first fully compostable coffee pods which highly aligns with growing consumer demands for more sustainable packaging.



