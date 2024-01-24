Insomnia Drugs Market Set to Reach USD 4.30 Billion by 2030, Driven by Advancements in Sleep Disorder Treatments

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insomnia Drugs Market by Type (Anti-Parkinsonian Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Antidepressants), Distribution Channels (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Insomnia Drugs Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.67% from 2024, reaching a value of USD 4.30 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory highlights the marked demand for therapeutic options in the treatment of sleep disorders. Emerging trends within the market indicate a surge in the adoption of nonbenzodiazepines and an increasing focus on medications with fewer side effects and lower dependency risks.

The newly added research report provides an extensive segmentation of the Insomnia Drugs Market. This includes analysis by drug type such as Anticonvulsants, Antidepressants, and Anti-Parkinsonian Drugs, and by distribution channels like online pharmacies and retail pharmacies. The report further examines the market across various geographic regions, providing strategic insights into areas with significant market activity and potential.



The research publication includes detailed profiles of leading companies operating within the Insomnia Drugs Market, highlighting trailblazers and innovators that are shaping industry dynamics. The profiles encompass pivotal developments, key strategies, and the broad spectrum of offerings by these top contenders.

