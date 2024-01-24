Pruritus Therapeutics Market Analysis Reveals Promising Growth Opportunities by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Therapy (Antihistamines, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Corticosteroids), Disease Indication (Allergic Contact Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis, Cutaneous T-cell), Distribution Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recent findings from a comprehensive market analysis highlight the continued expansion of the Pruritus Therapeutics Market, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.05% leading to an anticipated valuation of USD 12.56 billion by 2030. The study explores various aspects of the market, with a focus on key therapeutic segments such as Antihistamines, Calcineurin Inhibitors, and Corticosteroids, offering stakeholders valuable insights for informed decision-making.




The in-depth report presents a detailed FPNV Positioning Matrix, assisting users in the evaluation of vendor performance and strategy alignment with market demands. The matrix serves as an essential tool for understanding the differing success levels among vendors in the Pruritus Therapeutics landscape.

An elaborate Market Share Analysis is included, which not only sheds light on the contributions of various vendors within the Pruritus Therapeutics Market but also offers a stark perspective on the competitive environment. Key metrics on the acquisition, dominance, and market traits are elucidated, guiding vendors toward strategic decision-making and strengthening their market positions.

The research encompasses key sectors within the Pruritus Therapeutics Market, such as:

  • Therapeutic applications, including Local Anesthetics and Immunosuppressants
  • Disease indications like Atopic Dermatitis and Urticaria
  • Distribution channels consisting of Hospital, Online, and Retail Pharmacies

Companies Mentioned

  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Asana BioSciences, LLC
  • Astellas Pharma Inc.
  • Avior Bio Inc.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Cara Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • EPI Health LLC
  • Escient Pharmaceuticals
  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
  • Galderma S.A.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • LEO Pharma A/S
  • Mallinckrodt plc
  • MC2 Therapeutics A/S
  • NeRRe Therapeutics Ltd
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Trevi Therapeutics, Inc
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Viatris Inc.

