Grant Management Software Market to Reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2030, According to New Research Report

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Grant Management Software Market by Components (Component, Implementation & Integration, Support & Maintenance), Platform (Android, IOS, Mobile), Functions, Deployment Types, Organization Size, End-Users - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global demand for Grant Management Software is anticipated to grow significantly, as indicated by a comprehensive market analysis now available on our research publication website. The market, which was valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2023, is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.63%, reaching approximately USD 3.43 billion by the year 2030.

Recent advancements and innovative profiles of key market players such as Cayuse, LLC and Fluent Technology Limited, among others, are extensively covered within the report. The investigation includes an insightful FPNV Positioning Matrix and a detailed Market Share Analysis, offering a closer look at the competitive landscape.



Market Segmentation & Detailed Analysis



The study breaks down the Grant Management Software Market into various segments and sub-segments, delivering a precise forecast of revenues and evaluating trends in each category.

Components and Services, including implementation & integration and support & maintenance.

Various platforms such as Android, iOS, and web-based interfaces.

Functions like application tracking, document management, and grant discovery.

Deployment types spanning cloud and on-premise solutions.

Organization size, addressing the needs of large enterprises and SMEs.

End-user markets, ranging from educational institutes to governmental entities.

Furthermore, the research delves into regional analyses, covering the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



Companies Mentioned

Cayuse, LLC

Creative Force Ltd.

eCivis

Evalato

Fluent Technology Limited

Fluxx Labs Inc.

Foundant Technologies, Inc.

HTC Global Services

Momentive

Oracle Corporation

SmarterSelect

Submittable Holdings, Inc.

The Sage Group PLC

WizeHive, Inc.

Workday, Inc.

