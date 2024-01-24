Distributed Temperature Sensing Market - Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market by Operating Principle (Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR), Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)), Fiber Type (Multimode Fibers, Single-mode Fibers), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Distributed Temperature Sensing Market size was estimated at USD 889.41 million in 2023, USD 940.28 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% to reach USD 1,328.78 million by 2030.







Distributed temperature sensing is an innovative technology that uses optical fiber cables to measure temperature. It affords the incredible capability of functioning as a linear temperature sensor, thereby providing comprehensive thermal mapping. The complexity of this market is rapidly evolving, offering advanced sensing systems that provide detailed, accurate, continuous temperature readings along the entire length of a fiber optic cable. The rising adoption of automation across industries, the growing demand for labor safety at workplaces, and supportive government policies related to leakage detection are the critical aspects propelling the growth of the DTS market. In contrast, concerns about the high cost associated with DTS systems and complex fault detection and troubleshooting processes create obstacles to market growth. However, several vendors are investing in research and development to improve performance and accuracy, which have the potential to unlock new avenues for business growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of data-based analytics in the DTS systems with the rising investment by the governments in developing economies in smart grid technology and the power industry is offering profitable opportunities for market growth.



Regional Insights



In the Americas, distributed temperature sensing is driven by technological innovation and a robust energy sector. Increased emphasis on operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and environmental sustainability has fuelled this growth. Furthermore, the EMEA is an amalgamation of markets harboring an increased need for DTS systems for energy, power, and chemical-related applications. The value of DTS systems in mitigating the challenges of hazardous environments and industrial efficiency is being widely recognized. Several EU countries are investing heavily in the research and development of efficient DTS systems, as evidenced by the numerous patents filed by companies. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region has seen significant advancements in the distributed temperature sensing market. Rising industrialization, infrastructural development, and a growing consumer base have accelerated the demand for DTS systems. Technological advances, increased private sector investment, and supportive government initiatives underline current trends observed within this region.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Distributed Temperature Sensing Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Operating Principle Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR) Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)

Fiber Type Multimode Fibers Single-mode Fibers

Application Environmental Monitoring Fire Detection Oil & Gas Production Power Cable Monitoring Process & Pipeline Monitoring



Region Americas Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa



Companies Mentioned

AP Sensing GmbH

Avencom

Baker Hughes Company

Bandweaver

Expro Group

GESO GmbH

H&B Sensors Ltd.

Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.

Littelfuse, Inc.

Luna Innovations Incorporated

OFS Fitel, LLC. by The Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Omicron Electronics GmbH

Optromix, Inc.

PACIFIC MICROSYSTEMS

Patol Limited

Precise Downhole Solutions Ltd.

Prysmian Group

Schlumberger Limited

Sensornet Limited

Silixa Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Tempsens Instruments (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Weatherford International PLC

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Ziebel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3lv97

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment