Riviera Partners Introduces Financial Services Practice Focused on Placing Quant, Tech, and AI Talent at Global Financial Institutions

New York, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners , a leader in technology leadership recruiting, announces the launch of its Financial Services Practice, with industry veteran Jeff Campbell at the helm. This strategic expansion will initially be focused on placing quant, tech, and AI talent at buy and sell side institutions around the globe.

As a leader in the tech recruiting landscape and with deep recruiting experience in quant finance, Riviera Partners is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between quantitative finance and leading tech talent. While a number of recruiting firms focus on one domain or the other, the new practice leverages Riviera Partners’ deep expertise and extensive networks in both domains, offering an unparalleled synergy of skills and insights.

Jeff Campbell , a current Partner with over two decades of experience recruiting quant and technology executives into the finance services and technology sectors, is uniquely qualified to lead this new practice. As a co-founder of Alpha Advisors in 2008, a boutique search firm, Jeff specialized in recruiting senior technology and quantitative talent globally for financial services and technology clients. His extensive background includes leadership roles at The Fiderion Group, Heidrick & Struggles, iXL, and Korn/Ferry International.

“By combining Riviera's knowledge and unmatched network of “West Coast” tech talent with our deep understanding of Quant Finance, Riviera Partners is uniquely positioned to deliver Quant, Tech, and AI talent to both the quantitative finance and technology sectors,” said Jeff Campbell, Partner at Riviera Partners.

Joining Riviera as a Director to help lead the new practice is Andy Legg , another seasoned recruiter with over 10 years of experience at the nexus of quant, tech, and data. Andy's career includes significant tenures at GQR Global Markets, a recruitment agency specializing in quantitative finance, where he built and led numerous teams and in-house roles at prestigious buy-side firms, including Two Sigma, Citadel, Point72, and AQR Capital. His experience in both agency and in-house positions, coupled with his expertise in opportunistic searches and market intelligence, makes him an invaluable asset to Riviera's Financial Services Practice.

"Our new practice under the experienced leadership of Jeff and Andy will significantly strengthen our focus in this market,” said Will Hunsinger, CEO of Riviera Partners. "Their combined expertise in technology and quantitative finance recruiting is unparalleled and will be instrumental in delivering top-tier talent to the world’s leading financial institutions."

For more information about Riviera Partners and our Financial Services Practice, please contact contact@rivierapartners.com

ABOUT RIVIERA PARTNERS

Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today’s most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of IT, software engineering, product management, security, AI, and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators. Learn more about Riviera Partners at www.rivierapartners.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

