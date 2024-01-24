BOXX Introduces Rack Mounted Workstation with Intel® Core™ 14th Gen Processors

AUSTIN, TX, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today introduced RAXX S1G, a rack-mounted workstation featuring up to two NVIDIA RTX GPUs and Intel® Core™ i7 or i9 14th gen processors. The new Intel CPUs offer outstanding performance for CAD, 3D design, motion media, and other professional software applications, while RAXX S1G delivers the power and performance of a desk side workstation in a 1U form factor for both onsite and remote creators.

“BOXX innovation has enabled us to offer a version our best-selling APEXX S3 desk side workstation in the form of rackmount platform,” said BOXX CEO Wes Breyfogle. “With RAXX S1G, organizations can harness the performance of Intel Core 14th gen processors to create and render, onsite or remotely, with the most demanding 3D modeling, CAD, and motion media applications.”

Intel® Core™ i7 and i9 14th Gen processors featuring Intel’s x86 performance hybrid architecture and industry-leading platform technologies are designed to improve hardware and software efficiency. Multiple cores and features like Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, 20 total CPU PCIe lanes, and up to 36MB Intel Smart Cache offer state-of-the art support for professional software applications throughout a multitude of industries.

In addition to the new Intel Core processors (up to 24 cores) inside RAXX S1G, the slim, high density form factor workstation also includes advanced liquid cooling, 192GB of system memory, and up to two NVIDIA® RTX™ 5000 Ada Generation GPUs. The rackmount workstation also allows for NVMe M.2 drive slots interfacing via PCIe with transfer rates of up to 5000 MB/s, dual power supplies for redundant A+B to help ensure system uptime, and support for Windows 10, 11, and Linux, operating systems. Remote system management using IPMI and 2 x 10Gb Ethernet make RAXX S1G an ideal platform to implement remote workstation capabilities for SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk Revit, AutoCAD, 3ds Max, Maya, and other professional applications.

“In order for smaller businesses to develop and enterprise organizations to remain competitive, both require computer hardware that delivers maximum performance and flexibility for future growth,” said Breyfogle. “The RAXX S1G workstation enables remote creators, allowing firms to expand their hiring options. It’s also a world-class, scalable solution custom-configured to meet the specific needs of engineers, product designers, architects, VFX artists, and animators.”

For further information and pricing on RAXX S1G, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 28 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com .

###

Attachments