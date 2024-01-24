Forbes-Approved: CareCloud is Streamlining Healthcare with Smart Technology for All Practices

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in health care technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, is making waves in the industry with its user-friendly and comprehensive suite of tools designed for practitioners, hospitals, and medical offices of all sizes. In a recent review by Forbes Advisor, CareCloud has been highlighted for its exceptional features, pricing, and overall performance, earning a commendable 3.8 out of 5 stars rating.



CareCloud's cloud-based software offers a range of technology-enabled solutions, including financial, clinical, patient experience, and revenue cycle management. The platform stands out for its feature-rich tools, customization options, and ease of use, making it an ideal choice for busy healthcare practices with small staff.

Key Highlights:

Comprehensive Solution: CareCloud provides an end-to-end solution with patient management, electronic health records (EHR), and revenue cycle management, streamlining administrative tasks and improving overall efficiency.

User-Friendly Interface: The software boasts an intuitive interface and user-friendly design, allowing for easy integration into medical offices with minimal training.

Cloud-Based: As a cloud-based solution, CareCloud offers flexibility and accessibility, allowing healthcare professionals to manage tasks from anywhere.

Specialized Tools: CareCloud Concierge, the revenue cycle management tool, helps practitioners increase collections while reducing staffing costs. CareCloud Central automates day-to-day tasks in medical offices, including medical billing, scheduling, and patient management.

Additional Offerings: CareCloud extends its capabilities with tools like Breeze, a patient portal for contactless patient registration and intake, and CareCloud Live, a telehealth portal for HIPAA-compliant video calls.





“CareCloud is a top choice for medical practices aiming to enhance operations through data-driven decisions,” said Justin Pierce, chief sales officer at CareCloud. “We serve both small and large practices, providing advanced analytics and essential healthcare solutions. Beyond basic management, CareCloud offers customized tools that efficiently streamline processes using advanced technology. The company prioritizes cost-effectiveness to safeguard your practice, with a dedicated support team ready to guide you. CareCloud doesn't just offer software; its award-winning support team empowers your practice to provide exceptional patient care, transforming your operations into a center of excellence.”

To learn more about CareCloud’s comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

