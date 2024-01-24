Safety Sensors and Switches Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 62,107.4 million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2024, the global safety sensors and switches market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 25,061.2 million. It is anticipated that the market will develop at a 9.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The market is predicted to rise to a value of US$62,107.4 million by 2034.



One strong factor propelling the market for safety switches and sensors is the development of smart cities. Sensor solutions are becoming more and more in demand as cities use technology to improve efficiency and safety. Applications such as infrastructure monitoring, traffic control, and surveillance are influencing the market's trend toward safe and intelligent urban settings.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 62,107.4 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 9.5%CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

North America is expected to increase its market share to 29.1% by 2024.

In contrast, it is anticipated that East Asia would increase its market share to 35.9% by 2024.

The market in the United States is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4,711.2 million in 2024, with a predicted increase in market share to 64.6%.

The safety sensor and switch market in China is projected to be worth US$ 5,002.3 million in 2024.

A 55.6% market share is anticipated to be attained by the industry in the same year.

In 2024, the industrial end-use sector is projected to account for 45.9% of the market share.

By 2024, electromechanical safety switches and sensors should account for 25.3% of the market.



“The market for safety sensors and switches is driven by the growing acceptance of Industry 4.0 solutions, which are being adopted by companies looking to improve the safety measures of industrial processes with the latest technology,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

ABB

Siemens

Pepperl + Fuchs

Hans TURCK GmbH & Co. KG

OMEGA Engineering

KEYENCE CORPORATION

Eaton Corporation Plc

Datalogic S.P.A

SICK Automation

Texas Instruments

Honeywell International



Competitive Landscape

Companies within the safety sensor and switch market are employing profit-boosting strategies. Innovation is sparked by a focus on research and development, which results in novel technologies that adapt to changing market demands. Expanding market reach through strategic alliances and collaborations with industry experts, coupled with an emphasis on cost and scalability, guarantees wider acceptance.

Predictive maintenance that makes use of data-driven insights improves customer happiness and loyalty. Adhering to sustainability standards is in line with consumer preferences and market trends, which promote profitability through regulatory compliance and eco-friendly consumer wants.

Product Portfolio

In 2023, with the latest rebranding of its industrial Internet of things suite, Omega Engineering appears to be reaffirming its commitment to advancing data connection across the board for industrial sensors. Omega Link, formerly known as Layer N, is the most recent offering from a corporation that is well-positioned to assist industrial enterprises in moving to more data-driven, networked settings.

Omega Link may be coupled with rival sensors via a wireless smart interface device and is compatible with both Omega's extensive range of connectable legacy sensors and its expanding line of smart sensors.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the safety sensors and switches market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the safety sensors and switches market, the market is segmented on the basis of type (electromechanical, magnetic, photoelectric, inductive, ultrasonic, capacitive), end use (industrial, commercial and institutional, residential), and across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

