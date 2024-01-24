Object Management Group Announces the Unified Architecture Framework Summit 2024

BOSTON, MA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced the Unified Architecture Framework® (UAF®) Summit 2024, which runs from 9 am – 5 pm on March 20, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Reston Town Center Hotel, Reston, VA. At the summit, attendees will hear the latest ideas about enterprise and system-of-systems architecture with real-world examples from industry experts.

“The need for architecture-based decision-making has never been more important,” said Mike Bennett, Technical Director of OMG. “Industry, government, and defense departments across the US and its NATO allies are driving us towards digital engineering transformation. This summit will show organizations how to use UAF to provide timely and accurate information to decision makers across and within an enterprise.”

The summit will feature a keynote presentation from Jeffrey W. Eggers, DISL, Air Force ISR Chief Architect, entitled, "The Dawn of Enterprise Architecture in the Air Force." In his talk, Mr. Eggers will describe how the US Air Force uses model-based systems engineering to analyze and define future forces' structure and build integrated plans for developing new capabilities.

Please also consider submitting to the UAF Summit 2024 call for papers (CFP). Topics of interest include enterprise architecture, use of UAF in mission management, portfolio management, acquisition strategies, smart cities, and others. Presentations are 30 minutes including Q/A (except for keynotes). Please include a title, 300-word abstract and speaker information including name, title, affiliation, and email.

Submit to the CFP using the form at the bottom of the page.

Register here for the Unified Architecture Framework® (UAF®) Summit 2024.

