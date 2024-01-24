Everest Discovery Sponsors and Supports Multiple 2024 Spring Events

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Discovery LLC , a leading national litigation support and eDiscovery provider, today announces the company will take part in multiple industry events between now and mid-April.



Events include:

Legalweek New York 2024

January 29-February 1

New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY

NAMWOLF Driving Diversity & Leadership Conference

March 2-5

JW Marriott, New Orleans, LA

The company will have a booth at this event, and our president Sue Pellegrino will be participating in a panel discussion on the topic “Step Up Your Firms Performance with a Strategic Marketing Audit” on March 2 at 12:45 p.m.



Women in Insurance Leadership ExecuSummit

March 13-14

Mohegan Sun Hotel and Convention Center, Uncasville, CT

WBENC’s National Conference

March 19-22

Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, Denver, CO

Women Owned Law Symposium

April 16-17

Drexel University’s Kline Institute of Trial Advocacy, Philadelphia, PA

As a corporate sponsor, a video presentation from Pellegrino will be shown during this event.



“With our commitment to fostering connections, supporting diverse initiatives and advancing the legal community, these events provide invaluable opportunities for networking and solidarity,” states Pellegrino. “As a proud woman-owned business, we always look for the chance to contribute to the empowerment of women and promote diversity within the legal industry. We look forward to attending these events to meet new people in the space while seeing many friendly and familiar faces.”

For more information on Everest Discovery, visit www.everestdiscovery.com .

About Everest Discovery LLC

Everest Discovery is a leading litigation support and eDiscovery provider serving legal departments, law firms and government agencies nationwide. Our core focus on solutions, service and security enables us to provide actionable insights that transform workflows, reduce risk and generate significant cost savings for our client base. We comprehensively address our clients’ business problems by incorporating best-of-breed technologies, knowledge-based services and a consultative approach. Everest is proud to be ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise and a GSA contract holder with SBA-WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business) certification.