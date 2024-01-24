FreeWire Technologies to Offer Fast and Flexible EV Charging Solutions to GM Energy Commercial Customers

Newark, CA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreeWire Technologies, a leader in ultrafast electric vehicle (EV) charging, today announced a collaboration with GM Energy to accelerate the deployment of ultrafast EV charging infrastructure for GM Envolve fleet and commercial customers nationwide. This effort will help support GM Energy by providing a streamlined and flexible EV charging solution.

FreeWire offers ultrafast EV charging solutions that can be deployed quickly, with minimal infrastructure upgrades. FreeWire's Boost Charger is a flexible, ultrafast EV charging system that can be deployed in a matter of days, without the need for expensive construction or electrical upgrades. This is an ideal solution for customers who require an ultrafast charging solution but have limited on-site power, face long or costly construction timelines for grid capacity, or lease the property where they plan to install charging. This agreement will also allow GM Envolve to offer commercial customers a turnkey energy transition package that includes both vehicles and a charging solution that fits their specific needs.

By offering a solution for both transportation and charging needs, GM Energy and FreeWire are helping to accelerate access to more convenient charging for fleet electrification, while also lowering the barriers to greater EV adoption overall.

“We applaud the work that GM Energy is doing to drive the national energy transition and provide holistic solutions to their customers,” said Arcady Sosinov, CEO and founder at FreeWire. “This collaboration between FreeWire and GM Energy will provide customers with a comprehensive electrification solution that helps them efficiently transition to a more sustainable future."

GM Energy will begin offering charging solutions from FreeWire in early 2024. For more information visit www.gmenvolve.com or www.gmenergy.gm.com.

About FreeWire Technologies

FreeWire Technologies was founded in 2014 and is an industry leader in ultrafast EV charging and energy management solutions solving grid infrastructure constraints and supporting the global transition to electric vehicles. FreeWire’s network of battery-integrated Boost Chargers™transform the way energy is distributed and bridge the gap from legacy infrastructure to future technology. FreeWire products are used by Fortune 100 companies, commercial and utility customers, fleets, retail locations, and gas stations across North America and Europe. For more information visit https://freewiretech.com

