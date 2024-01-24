Access Announces Its Continued Commitment to Data Privacy by Becoming a 2024 Data Privacy Week Champion

PEABODY, Mass., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, today announced its continued commitment to data privacy by becoming a Data Privacy Week Champion for the 4th consecutive year. As a 2024 Champion, Access recognizes and supports the principle that all organizations share the responsibility of being conscientious stewards of personal information.



Data Privacy Week is an annual expanded effort from Data Privacy Day, taking place from January 21 - 27, 2024, dedicated to spreading awareness about online privacy among individuals and organizations. The goal is twofold: to help users understand that they have the power to securely manage their data, and to help organizations understand why it is important that they respect their users' data.

“Personal information is a very important, sensitive and valuable asset,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “In today’s era of digital evolution, Data Privacy Week serves as a reminder that safeguarding information is our collective responsibility as we empower individuals and businesses to use their data to its fullest extent in a safe and secure way. At Access, we are proud to call ourselves Data Privacy Week Champions as we uphold the precious right to data privacy.”

As a manager of records and information for thousands of customers, protecting information for millions of people globally, we recognize the need for strong privacy protection has never been greater. For information management professionals, this week serves as a reminder of the critical role they play in ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive information. Records management professionals must stay informed about the latest privacy laws and regulations, as well as best practices for protecting personal data. This means not only protecting against external threats, but also ensuring that internal policies and procedures are designed to safeguard personal information.

For more information about Data Privacy Week and how to get involved, visit https://staysafeonline.org/programs/data-privacy-week/ .

About Data Privacy Week

Data Privacy Week began as Data Privacy Day in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCA, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America each year. For more information, visit https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week/ .

About the National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater “digital” good. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org .

About Access:

Access is the largest privately held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America, and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software, and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

