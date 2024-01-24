Tahltan Nation Development Corporation and Finning Canada Launch TNDC Mobile Training Centre - Building Capacity for Generations to Come

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at AME Roundup , the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) and Finning Canada proudly announce the launch of the TNDC Mobile Training Centre. This innovative training facility, established in collaboration with Finning Canada, is equipped with cutting-edge simulators designed to provide comprehensive Heavy Equipment training. As an Indigenous-owned development corporation, TNDC is excited to unveil this state-of-the-art centre, which will empower individuals with the skills needed for success.



The TNDC Mobile Training Centre is a 44-foot trailer designed for training purposes. It houses four simulators, each with its own unique operator training program including articulated trucks, dozers and loaders, excavators, and another program in development. The simulators offer learners a safe, virtual environment to develop their skills in operating Cat equipment. Based at the Red Chris mine within the Tahltan Nation's traditional territory, the centre has the flexibility to relocate to other sites as needed. Its primary objective is to support both the Tahltan HEO program and the TNDC Employee HEO training program.

“We are thrilled to unveil the TNDC Mobile Training Centre,” explains Colleen Cashin, VP of People and Corporate Culture from Tahltan Nation Development Corporation. “The vision for the TNDC Mobile Training Centre will be to build capacity for Tahltans, our employees and to improve career growth opportunities. It is through partnerships with partners like Finning that we are able to facilitate growth of our people and ongoing growth of our development corporation. Today, we say thank you to our friends at Finning.”

The TNDC Mobile Training Centre facilitates the training of 80-120 staff members each year, equipping them with upskilling opportunities and providing training for new operators. This mobile training centre not only supports the onboarding of new employees but also enhances employee retention and productivity, while concurrently reducing recruitment and onboarding expenses.

“When we had the chance to partner with our long-standing customer and provide the TNDC with a mobile training center, we didn’t hesitate to say yes,” says Cheryl Gray, senior vice president of mining at Finning Canada. “Simulator training provides a safe, hands-on experience for learners using the same controls and machine applications found in real-world worksites. We are excited to support the Tahltans in developing the skills they need to become certified Heavy Equipment Operators.”

In addition to providing the four simulators, the Finning team is supporting the installation and troubleshooting of the equipment and the training of Tahltan instructors. This represents a substantial investment acknowledging the collective commitment between the TNDC and Finning to build a talent pipeline for future Heavy Equipment Operators in the Tahltan community. Once in operation, TNDC will be responsible for operating and maintaining the trailer and running all of the training programs.

About Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC)

Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) – the business arm of the Tahltan Nation – is owned by its shareholders – Iskut Band, Tahltan Band and Tahltan Central Government. TNDC was founded in 1985 by visionary, progressive Tahltan leaders who wanted to ensure the Tahltan Nation benefit from the economic activities and development occurring within Tahltan Territory and to provide employment, training, and contracting opportunities to Tahltan members. From its roots in residential construction, TNDC’s services have expanded to heavy construction, earthworks, camp services, air support, aviation, forestry, transportation, and fibre-optic communications services. For more information, visit www.tndc.ca.

About Finning Canada

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 90 years. The Canadian operations provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions across British Columbia, the Yukon, Alberta, Saskatchewan, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut. We serve a diverse range of industrial markets, including mining, forestry, construction, pipeline/oil field construction, agriculture, government sector, marine, transportation, fisheries and the commercial transport industry.

Media Contact:

Kayla Moyes, Talk Shop Media

kayla.moyes@talkshopmedia.com