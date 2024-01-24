SM04690 for Osteoarthritis: Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts to 2032 - Focus on 6 Major Markets

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SM04690 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "SM04690 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about SM04690 for osteoarthritis in the six major markets. A detailed picture of the SM04690 for osteoarthritis in the 6MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, along with Canada, and Korea for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the SM04690 for osteoarthritis.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the SM04690 market forecast analysis for osteoarthritis in the 6MM, along with Canada and Korea, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in osteoarthritis.



Drug Summary



Lorecivivint (SM04690) is a small-molecule inhibitor of the Wnt pathway administered as an intra-articular injection and is developing as a potential disease-modifying drug for osteoarthritis (DMOAD). Vehicle-controlled preclinical data suggest that lorecivivint has a dual mechanism of action with three effects on joint health: generation of cartilage, slowing of cartilage breakdown, and reduction of inflammation.

Inhibition of nuclear kinases CLK2 and DYRK1A leads to effects on the Wnt pathway, chondrocytes, and inflammation. This dual mechanism of LOR potentially modifies OA through increased chondrocyte differentiation and function and benefits symptoms through anti-inflammatory activity.



SM04690 Analytical Perspective

In-depth SM04690 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of SM04690 for osteoarthritis in the six major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, along with Canada and Korea. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



SM04690 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of SM04690 for osteoarthritis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for osteoarthritis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence SM04690 dominance.

Other emerging products for osteoarthritis are expected to give tough market competition to SM04690 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of SM04690 in osteoarthritis.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of SM04690 from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the SM04690 in osteoarthritis.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of SM04690?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to SM04690 in osteoarthritis and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the SM04690 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to SM04690 for osteoarthritis?

What is the forecasted market scenario of SM04690 for osteoarthritis?

What are the forecasted sales of SM04690 in the six major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, along with Canada and Korea?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to SM04690 for osteoarthritis?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of osteoarthritis?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. SM04690 Overview in Osteoarthritis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. SM04690 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of SM04690 in Osteoarthritis

5.2. 6MM, Canada and Korea Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of SM04690 in the 6MM, Canada and Korea for Osteoarthritis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of SM04690 in the United States for Osteoarthritis

5.3.2. Market Size of SM04690 in Germany for Osteoarthritis

5.3.3. Market Size of SM04690 in France for Osteoarthritis

5.3.4. Market Size of SM04690 in Italy for Osteoarthritis

5.3.5. Market Size of SM04690 in Spain for Osteoarthritis

5.3.6. Market Size of SM04690 in the United Kingdom for Osteoarthritis

5.3.7. Market Size of SM04690 in Canada for Osteoarthritis

5.3.8. Market Size of SM04690 in Korea for Osteoarthritis



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



