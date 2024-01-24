Coalesce Launches Data Transformers Community to Champion Data Transformation Best Practices

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce.io , the data transformation company, today announced the Data Transformers Community . This new program brings together data professionals and industry leaders to improve and simplify the automation of the data lifecycle, with a focus on effective data transformation.



As part of the Data Transformers initiative, Coalesce also introduces the first group of 'Greatest of All Transformers' or GOATs. This select cohort consists of data experts and practitioners recognized for encouraging teamwork between data and business groups – and creating value from data, in line with Coalesce's core product vision.

"It's a privilege to join this emerging community and be acknowledged by Coalesce,” said Jesse Marshall, Director of Data Science at Paytronix. “I'm eager to contribute to its growth and to exchange innovative ideas. Coalesce has been integral to our data strategy, and I look forward to engaging with fellow peers committed to automation and improving data team performance."

The 2024 GOATs list includes Coalesce customers and data luminaries from various sectors (alphabetically):

Frank Bell, ITS Consulting

Ajay Bidani, Data and Insights Manager, Powell Industries

Patrick Buell, VP of Consulting, Hakkoda

Jimmy Ched’homme, Manager of Marketing and Analytics Engineering, TubeScience

Adam Courtier, Head of Data & Insights, Mitre 10 NZ

Chris DeVogel, Senior Consultant, Medtronic

Matt Florian, Cloud Analytics Practice Director, COMERIT

Fabian Geist, Business Applications / Data & Analytics, Heraeus

Jay Gimple, Chief Data Officer, TubeScience

Justin Grimme, Manager Business Intelligence, Shane Co

Kent Graziano, the Data Warrior LLC

Brandon Harris, VP, Technology and Data, FCP Euro

Susan Kolesnikov, Data Engineer, Paytronix

Jesse Marshall, Director of Data Science, Paytronix

Erik McConathy, Sr. Manager - Integrations Architecture, CKE Restaurants

Marie Schrynemackers, BI & Data Analytics Manager, Total Energies

Ronald Seinen, Sr. Principal IT Architect, Medtronic

Michael Tantrum, National Sales Director, Resultant

Matt Tischler, CFO, Rufflebutts

Quintus Van Wyk, Enterprise Data Architect, Mitre 10 NZ

Gu Xie, Head of Data Engineering, Group 1001

Sojin Yoon, IT Consultant Applications, Heraeus

Actively involved in the data community, these individuals share expertise via events, forums, and publications, and lead elite data teams. In honor of their contributions, they'll receive special Data Transformers GOAT merchandise.

Coalesce plans to expand the Data Transformers Community Program throughout 2024. This includes online forums, a mix of virtual and in-person events, and exclusive activities at major industry conferences like the Snowflake’s Data Cloud Summit in June.

"We're thrilled to establish this dynamic community of data innovators. We’ve seen a significant demand for enterprise-grade data transformation solutions, as well as a more structured forum for our customers to share expertise and insights,” said Armon Petrossian, CEO and co-founder of Coalesce. “The GOATs, many of whom were among the first to adopt our technology, are at the forefront of advancing the industry. We’re honored to recognize many of them today."

To learn more about Coalesce or to learn more about the Data Transformer Community , please visit: https://coalesce.io/

Resources:

Follow Coalesce on LinkedIn

Coalesce Website

About Coalesce

Founded in 2020, Coalesce is the only data transformation platform built for scale. Coalesce combines the speed of an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), the flexibility of code, and the efficiency of automation, empowering its customers with increased data team productivity and insights. Based in San Francisco, Calif., Coalesce is backed by Emergence Capital, 11.2 Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, and Industry Ventures and supports customers worldwide. Learn more at Coalesce.io .