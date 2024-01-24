Eden Grow Systems Brings Vertical Farming to Downtown Houston

Houston, TX, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Grow Systems, a NASA spinoff, today announced a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held to celebrate a new vertical indoor farm location featuring Eden Grow Towers in the Niels Esperson Building, a storied landmark in Downtown Houston. Accessible by Houston’s famous downtown tunnels, this new vertical farm installation will allow Eden Grow Systems to better acquaint people with its groundbreaking AgTech and expand its mission to create self-reliance for families and communities where fresh food is not readily available.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Saturday, January 27th from 4:30 - 6:30 PM at 808 Travis St., and the public is invited to attend. Vertical farms will be on display and Eden Grow Systems’ leadership will be on hand to discuss its technology, its potential for the future and how building residents will be growing their own food.

"Esperson aims to be a ‘Vertical Entrepreneurial Village’ where wealth creators live, work and play. In that context, we have teamed up with Eden Grow Systems to become a vertical indoor farm where our people grow their own food on every floor of our building,” said Dougal Cameron, Manager of the Esperson Building. “With commercial real-estate continuing to suffer in most major metropolitan areas Eden is pioneering a new and innovative way of taking these spaces and breathing new life into them. We see a future where every unused space can be transformed in profitable farms, creating new jobs, better food security, and a healthier way of growing for our planet. This is the future, and we are excited to be a part of it.”

“Eden Grow Systems is ecstatic to be at the heart of Esperson’s Vertical Entrepreneurial Village’ and our vertical farms are leading the way with affordable, fresh nutritious food that building residents can take advantage of year-round,” said Bart Womack, Founder and CEO, Eden Grow Systems. “Any indoor space with temperature controls and electricity can accommodate our Grow Towers. We are excited to see our technology footprint expand as our towers require minimal skill to operate, and reveal the beauty of cultivating plants for food, medicinal purposes, and for learning how to be food independent. We look forward to being in the middle of Houston and educating people about our technology. This is the beginning of a new era in Houston, where we take commercial spaces being underutilized and bring new life and profitability to their owners and the community.”

Eden Grow Systems announced the launch of a regulation crowdfunding campaign for the company’s innovative technology. Eden Grow Systems’ open crowdfunding campaign is providing investors with the opportunity to own a stake in the company’s future. Eden’s modular farming systems are empowering individuals, families, and businesses to innovate local food production that will allow them to easily grow their own food, wherever they are.

# # #

About Eden Grow Systems

Eden Grow Systems is feeding the future by creating next-generation modular farming and survival systems. The company, based in Houston, Texas, adapts NASA technology and brings cutting-edge science down from space and into your home or in commercial settings.

The company's Genesis System uses a combination of aquaponics and aeroponics to supply enough food, water, power, and fuel to support a family of four indefinitely. This makes it possible for every family to become completely independent when it comes to sourcing nourishment. The first module of that system, the Eden Grow Tower, produces a wide variety of crops, as well as fish for protein. The Eden Grow Tower is tiny but mighty: It's small enough to fit in a kitchen pantry and easily scalable for large grow operations. For more information, please visit www.edengrowsystems.com