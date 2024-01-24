ProLynx announces a publication proposing that a long-acting prodrug of SN-38 could be effective in treating Sacituzumab Govitecan-Resistant Tumors

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLynx Inc., a biotech company with a unique technology for tunable half-life extension of drugs, announced publication of a paper entitled “Could a Long-Acting Prodrug of SN-38 be Efficacious in Sacituzumab Govitecan-Resistant Tumors?” in BioDrugs https://doi.org/10.1007/s40259-024-00643-8.



In the article the authors inform: “Sacituzumab govitecan (Trodelvy®) is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) of a humanized anti-TROP2 monoclonal antibody (mAb), linked to SN-38 — the active metabolite of the anti-cancer drug irinotecan and a potent inhibitor of topoisomerase 1. Sacituzumab govitecan has been remarkably effective in many clinical trials and is FDA-approved for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and pre-treated HR+/ HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Unfortunately, the median progression-free survival is only about 6 months due to resistance, and there are limited rescue therapies available.”

The authors of the publication argue that sacituzumab govitecan is not a conventional ADC since it spontaneously releases a high level of the SN-38 in the systemic circulation; the released SN-38 is so high in concentration that it must have activity apart from its action as an ADC payload. Hence, sacituzumab govitecan likely acts as a simple prodrug of systemic SN-38 as well as an ADC. The authors posit that a long-acting SN-38, such as ProLynx PLX038, should be an efficacious and less toxic prodrug of systemic SN-38 than sacituzumab govitecan, and could serve as a therapy for certain forms of resistance mechanisms to sacituzumab govitecan.

Daniel Santi, Cofounder and President of ProLynx, stated: “We will know whether our hypothesis is correct after a soon-to-start trial of our long-acting PLX038 in Trodelvy-resistant patients at the Curie institute” {NCT06162351;TOPOLOGY}.

