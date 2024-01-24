IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Set to Soar Past USD 87.98 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the IP Multimedia Subsystem market , the evolution of IMS towards cloud-native architecture, enabling more flexible and scalable deployment, the integration of IMS with 5G networks to support advanced communication services, such as enhanced multimedia and low-latency applications are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) is a standardized architectural framework for delivering multimedia communications services such as voice, video, and text messaging over IP networks. It was originally developed by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) for use in next-generation mobile networks, but it is now also used in other types of networks, such as fixed broadband and Wi-Fi.

Prominent Players in IP Multimedia Subsystem Market

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

ZTE

Mavenir

Cisco

Metaswitch

Ribbon Communications

Oracle

IBM

Athonet

Cirpack

CommVerge Solutions

Dialogic

Interop Technologies

Italtel

Radisys

Samsung

WIT Software

Call Session Control Function (CSCF) Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Call Session Control Function (CSCF) dominates the global online market as it is a fundamental part of IMS responsible for controlling session establishment, modification, and termination. It plays a central role in VoIP and multimedia communication services. The growth of VoIP and multimedia services, including VoLTE and Vo5G, has led to a significant demand for robust call control functionality. As these services become more prevalent, the CSCF component ensures seamless communication.

Home Subscriber Server (HSS) is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the Home Subscriber Server (HSS) is the leading segment as it is a critical element that stores subscriber-related information, profiles, and authentication data. It plays a key role in user identification and service authorization. As the number of subscribers and user devices increases, the HSS component's role in managing user data and ensuring secure access to services becomes more crucial. The rise of 5G networks and IoT devices further amplifies the importance of HSS.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region is home to leading technology companies, including major telecom operators and equipment providers. The region's focus on 5G rollout, VoLTE, and cloud-native communication solutions has driven IMS adoption, making it a hub for innovation and market growth.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the IP Multimedia Subsystem market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for IP Multimedia Subsystems.

Key Developments in IP Multimedia Subsystem Market

Bharti Airtel (Airtel), the provider of communications solutions in India, announced that it had signed 5G network agreements with Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung to commence 5G deployment in the country.

