Varonis Extends Data Security Posture Management Coverage to Snowflake

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), today announced it expanded its cloud-native platform with data security posture management (DSPM) for Snowflake. The latest integration broadens Varonis' extensive coverage to continuously discover and classify critical data, remove exposures, and detect threats to customers' Snowflake data warehouses and databases.



Thousands of enterprises use Snowflake to simplify their data foundation, power their AI strategy, and develop applications. Users can easily store, manage, share, and export data without IT or security oversight. This flexibility, if left unchecked, can lead to unintentional data exposure.

Varonis for Snowflake offers a rich feature set for protecting sensitive data warehouses:

Get a centralized overview of your data security posture in Snowflake and across your broader cloud environments.

Automatically discover and classify sensitive data in your Snowflake data warehouses and databases that must be locked down.

Simplify permissions and remediate data exposure by enforcing least privilege access and eliminating risky misconfigurations.

Continuously monitor your Snowflake environment for abnormal or risky activity — such as data exfiltration to a public stage.

"Varonis is thrilled to extend our DSPM offering once again, this time into cloud data warehouses with our integration with Snowflake," said David Bass, Varonis Executive VP of Engineering and CTO. "At Varonis, we're constantly expanding our coverage to the critical data stores that matter most to our customers, so they can rest assured knowing that Varonis is watching and securing their data no matter where it lives across the cloud."

Varonis coverage for Snowflake is available now. Read more about our expanded offering and schedule your demo.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com .

