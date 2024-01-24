Inorganic Scintillators Market Forecast Shows Robust Growth Driven by Healthcare and Security Applications Through 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inorganic Scintillators Market by Type (Polycrystalline Ceramics, Single-Crystals), Material (Cesium Iodide, Lithium Iodide, Sodium Iodide), End-Use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market landscape for inorganic scintillators is undergoing transformative growth, driven by the critical need for radiation detection across diverse industries. A newly published research report brings comprehensive insights that chart the trajectory of the Inorganic Scintillators Market from 2024 to 2030, underscoring the sectors and regions that are pivotal to its expansion.







According to the report, the market size of inorganic scintillators, evaluated at USD 605.59 million in 2024, is projected to gain consistent momentum, reaching a market valuation of USD 834.63 million by 2030, flourishing at a CAGR of 5.47%. This growth is attributed to the high utilization of inorganic scintillators in medical diagnostics, oil and gas exploration, homeland security, and nuclear power generation.

In its detailed analysis, the report segments the market by type, into Polycrystalline Ceramics and Single-Crystals and by material, covering Cesium Iodide, Lithium Iodide, Sodium Iodide, and more. It examines the increasing application in end-use sectors such as healthcare, where the technology's significance in radiation therapy is intensifying, and the defense sector, where safety and monitoring needs are heightening.

Market Share Analysis presents an intricate competitive landscape, revealing the dynamics and market share performance of key players.

Market Penetration: Unveiling exhaustive information by the market's major participants.





Unveiling exhaustive information by the market's major participants. Market Development: Exploring emerging markets, market segments, and revealing market trends.





Exploring emerging markets, market segments, and revealing market trends. Market Diversification: Providing detailed insights on product launches, untapped regions, and development strategies.





Providing detailed insights on product launches, untapped regions, and development strategies. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Offering a comprehensive understanding of market shares, strategic positioning, and product portfolios of leading vendors.





Offering a comprehensive understanding of market shares, strategic positioning, and product portfolios of leading vendors. Product Development & Innovation: Showcasing future technology trends, R&D investment areas, and innovative product developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $605.59 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $834.63 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Alpha Spectra, Inc.

Amcrys

Detec

Dynasil Corporation

Eljen Technology

Epic Crystal Co.,Ltd

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co., Ltd. by Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

Rexon Industrial Corporation

Saint Gobain S.A.

Scintacor Limited

Toshiba

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mno6md

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment