Inorganic Scintillators Market Forecast Shows Robust Growth Driven by Healthcare and Security Applications Through 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inorganic Scintillators Market by Type (Polycrystalline Ceramics, Single-Crystals), Material (Cesium Iodide, Lithium Iodide, Sodium Iodide), End-Use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market landscape for inorganic scintillators is undergoing transformative growth, driven by the critical need for radiation detection across diverse industries. A newly published research report brings comprehensive insights that chart the trajectory of the Inorganic Scintillators Market from 2024 to 2030, underscoring the sectors and regions that are pivotal to its expansion.



According to the report, the market size of inorganic scintillators, evaluated at USD 605.59 million in 2024, is projected to gain consistent momentum, reaching a market valuation of USD 834.63 million by 2030, flourishing at a CAGR of 5.47%. This growth is attributed to the high utilization of inorganic scintillators in medical diagnostics, oil and gas exploration, homeland security, and nuclear power generation.

In its detailed analysis, the report segments the market by type, into Polycrystalline Ceramics and Single-Crystals and by material, covering Cesium Iodide, Lithium Iodide, Sodium Iodide, and more. It examines the increasing application in end-use sectors such as healthcare, where the technology's significance in radiation therapy is intensifying, and the defense sector, where safety and monitoring needs are heightening.

