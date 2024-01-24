LAM561 (2-OHOA: 2-hydroxyoleic acid) for GBM: Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 and 2023-2032 - Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LAM561 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about LAM561 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the LAM561 for GBM in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the LAM561 for GBM.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the LAM561 market forecast analysis for GBM in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in GBM.



Drug Summary



LAM561 (2-OHOA: 2-hydroxyoleic acid) is the first-in-class anticancer drug acting through cell membrane lipid modification. LP561A1 is an orally bioavailable synthetic derivative of oleic acid that crosses the blood-brain barrier and activates SMS1 expression with Ras signaling modulator effects. This key enzyme regulates phospholipid concentrations at the plasma membrane, particularly sphingolipid. Membrane lipid composition and organization are significantly altered in cancer cells.

These changes have been observed to increase recruitment to the cell membrane of central proliferation signaling proteins, such as K-Ras. Aberrant activity of Ras-associated proliferative signaling pathways is found in at least one-third of all human cancers. It induces translocation of K-Ras from its active domain in the plasma membrane to the cytosolic membranes and inhibits its nanoclustering and signaling, inactivating key Ras-dependent proliferation pathways (like Ras/MAPK, Pi3K/AKT/mTOR or PKC/Cyclin CDK), causing endoplasmic reticulum stress, cell cycle arrest and eventually selective death of cancer cells.



LAM561 Analytical Perspective

In-depth LAM561 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of LAM561 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



LAM561 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of LAM561 for GBM covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence LAM561 dominance.

Other emerging products for GBM are expected to give tough market competition to LAM561 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of LAM561 in GBM.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of LAM561 from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the LAM561 in GBM.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of LAM561?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to LAM561 in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the LAM561 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to LAM561 for GBM?

What is the forecasted market scenario of LAM561 for GBM?

What are the forecasted sales of LAM561 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to LAM561 for GBM?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of GBM?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. LAM561 Overview in GBM

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. LAM561 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of LAM561 in GBM

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of LAM561 in the 7MM for GBM

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of LAM561 in the United States for GBM

5.3.2. Market Size of LAM561 in Germany for GBM

5.3.3. Market Size of LAM561 in France for GBM

5.3.4. Market Size of LAM561 in Italy for GBM

5.3.5. Market Size of LAM561 in Spain for GBM

5.3.6. Market Size of LAM561 in the United Kingdom for GBM

5.3.7. Market Size of LAM561 in Japan for GBM



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



