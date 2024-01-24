Digital Evidence Management Market Size to Hit USD 17.8 Billion by 2030 Owing to Rising Incidence of Cybercrime and Stringent Regulatory Compliance | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Digital Evidence Management Market , as indicated by the SNS Insider report, was valued at USD 7.1 billion in 2022. It is projected to achieve a substantial growth, reaching USD 17.8 billion by 2030, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Digital evidence management has emerged as a crucial component in the realm of law enforcement, legal proceedings, and corporate investigations. This multifaceted discipline involves the collection, storage, analysis, and presentation of digital evidence to support investigations and legal actions. In an era dominated by technological advancements, the role of digital evidence management cannot be overstated.

Market Analysis

The digital evidence management market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by several key drivers. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of cybercrimes and digital fraud has necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies for efficient evidence handling. Secondly, the rising awareness among law enforcement agencies and legal professionals about the benefits of digital evidence management systems has accelerated market growth. Additionally, the proliferation of mobile devices and social media platforms has led to a surge in digital data, creating a need for sophisticated solutions to manage and analyze this information. The shift towards cloud-based solutions has brought about a paradigm shift in digital evidence management. Cloud platforms offer scalable and cost-effective storage solutions, allowing organizations to efficiently manage the growing volume of digital evidence. The flexibility and accessibility afforded by cloud-based systems empower investigators to collaborate seamlessly across geographical boundaries, enhancing the overall efficiency of digital evidence management processes.

Key Players Listed in this Report are:

Panasonic

Motorola Solutions

Open Text

Axon

Digital Detective

Safe Fleet

Porter Lee Corporation

IBM

Hitachi

Cellebrite & Other Players

Digital Evidence Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 7.1 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 17.8 Bn CAGR CAGR of 12.2% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Digital Evidence Management Market Trends & Industry Insights

In the fast-paced realm of digital forensics and law enforcement, the Digital Evidence Management market is experiencing notable trends and gaining valuable industry insights. As the sheer volume and intricacy of digital evidence continue to surge, the market is responding with innovative solutions geared towards simplifying the collection, storage, and analysis of electronic data. Cloud-based platforms are gaining traction, providing scalable and secure storage solutions for the ever-expanding reservoir of digital evidence. Moreover, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning are playing a crucial role in automating the analysis process, enhancing the efficiency and precision of investigators. Additionally, the integration of blockchain technology is emerging as a significant trend, offering tamper-proof and transparent chains of custody for digital evidence. As law enforcement agencies and organizations grapple with the challenges posed by the digital age, the Digital Evidence Management market is poised for continual evolution, adeptly adapting to the demands of an increasingly digital world.

Key Takeaway from Digital Evidence Management Market Study

Within the market, the on-premise segment and large enterprises are poised to exert significant dominance. Large enterprises, with their vast data volumes and complex investigative requirements, are increasingly turning to on-premise solutions to ensure data security and compliance.

The Large Enterprises segment is emerging as a significant player in shaping the digital evidence management landscape. With the sheer volume and complexity of data generated by large enterprises, there is a growing recognition of the importance of comprehensive and scalable solutions.

Recent Developments

Hexagon , a global leader in sensor, software, and autonomous solutions, has joined forces with VIDIZMO, a leading provider of intelligent video content management solutions. This partnership seeks to revolutionize the landscape of digital evidence management, bringing forth innovative solutions to streamline processes and enhance efficiency.

, a global leader in sensor, software, and autonomous solutions, has joined forces with VIDIZMO, a leading provider of intelligent video content management solutions. This partnership seeks to revolutionize the landscape of digital evidence management, bringing forth innovative solutions to streamline processes and enhance efficiency. Axon has introduced Axon Attorney Premier, the first-of-its-kind digital evidence management system. This innovative system is designed to streamline the workflow for attorneys, providing them with efficient tools to manage and utilize digital evidence in legal proceedings.

Digital Evidence Management Market Dynamics Analysis

The dynamics of the digital evidence management market are multifaceted, shaped by a combination of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats that collectively influence the industry's trajectory. One of the primary drivers propelling the market forward is the escalating volume and complexity of digital data generated across various sectors, including law enforcement, legal, and corporate entities. The increasing adoption of digital evidence management solutions is fueled by the imperative need to efficiently handle, analyze, and store this burgeoning data, enhancing investigative processes and ensuring the preservation of evidentiary integrity. However, alongside these drivers, the market contends with several restraints, notably the high costs associated with implementing sophisticated digital evidence management systems. Budget constraints faced by smaller organizations can impede widespread adoption, hindering the market's potential for universal growth.

Digital Evidence Management Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Size Enterprise

By End-User

Public Sector

Law Enforcement

Public Safety & Justice

Insurance

Key Regional Developments

The global digital evidence management market exhibits diverse regional dynamics. North America leads the market, driven by the early adoption of advanced technologies and a robust legal framework. Europe follows closely, with stringent data protection regulations propelling the demand for secure evidence management solutions. In the Asia-Pacific region, the market is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing digitization and a surge in cybercrimes, while Latin America and the Middle East show promising potential with rising investments in law enforcement technologies.

Impact of Recession

Despite the challenges posed by ongoing economic uncertainties, the digital evidence management market remains resilient. The necessity for effective digital evidence handling persists, driven by the continuous evolution of cyber threats and the imperative for legal compliance. Organizations, recognizing the importance of secure and efficient evidence management, are likely to prioritize investments in this sector even during periods of economic downturn. The market's adaptability and critical role in modern investigative processes position it as a vital component, ensuring its endurance despite prevailing economic challenges.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Digital Evidence Management Market Segmentation, by Component

9. Digital Evidence Management Market Segmentation, by Deployment

10. Digital Evidence Management Market Segmentation, by Organization Size

11. Digital Evidence Management Market Segmentation, by End-User

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

