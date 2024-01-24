Global Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market Outlook to 2030 - Demand Driven by Advancements in Imaging Technologies and Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global handheld ultrasound devices market is expected to see substantial growth, with predictions to reach USD 442.7 million by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.71% from 2023 to 2030. A surge in demand for real-time diagnostics and increased adoption of non-invasive techniques are amongst the primary drivers for market expansion.

Key Market Insights:

The 3D/4D ultrasound technology segment is leading the market, attributed to enhanced diagnostic capabilities and continuous technological advancements.

Musculoskeletal applications have seen significant market share, fueling growth due to the rise in musculoskeletal disorders among the aging population.

Hospitals remain the primary end-users of handheld ultrasound devices, conducting a broad spectrum of ultrasound studies.

North America holds the leading position in the global market, supported by an advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare challenges such as the prevalence of infectious diseases.

The integration of handheld ultrasound devices into clinical practice has been transformative for various medical sectors, including trauma and urology. These devices are lauded for their convenience, portability, and ability to deliver immediate results at the point-of-care, optimizing patient outcomes.

Market Segmentation

Technology advancements have enabled diagnostic clarity and faster patient assessments. In particular, 3D/4D ultrasound solutions are gaining a stronger foothold:

Dominant Technology

3D/4D Ultrasound 2D Ultrasound Doppler Ultrasound

Leading Applications

Trauma

Urology

Musculoskeletal

Others

Within the applications segment, the musculoskeletal category ascends due to the prevalence of related conditions amongst the elderly population.

Geographic Analysis

North America's contribution to global market growth is significant, driven by robust healthcare systems and a continued focus on innovation. The region's demand for handheld ultrasound devices mirrors a broader movement towards improved healthcare technologies and patient-centric care models.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $284.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $442.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

