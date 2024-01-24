APT-1011 for EoE Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 and 2023-2032 - Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APT-1011 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "APT-1011 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about APT-1011 for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the APT-1011 for EoE in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the APT-1011 for EoE.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the APT-1011 market forecast analysis for EoE in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in EoE.



APT-1011, a novel, oral formulation of fluticasone incorporating Adare's proprietary AdvaTab technology, allows for topical delivery of the drug to the esophagus whilst minimizing residence time in the oral cavity. In earlier clinical trials, APT-1011 effectively reduced esophageal eosinophil counts and endoscopic findings in adults with a diagnosis of EoE. APT-1011 has received ODD from the FDA and EMA and FDT from FDA. It is currently in Phase III development (FLUTE II), following the successful completion of its Phase II study (FLUTE I) in 2019.



This report provides a detailed market assessment of APT-1011 for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



The report provides the clinical trials information of APT-1011 for EoE covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



In the coming years, the market scenario for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence APT-1011 dominance.

Other emerging products for EoE are expected to give tough market competition to APT-1011 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of APT-1011 in EoE.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of APT-1011 from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the APT-1011 in EoE.

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of APT-1011?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to APT-1011 in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the APT-1011 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to APT-1011 for EoE?

What is the forecasted market scenario of APT-1011 for EoE?

What are the forecasted sales of APT-1011 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to APT-1011 for EoE?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of EoE?

2. APT-1011 Overview in EoE

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

5. APT-1011 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of APT-1011 in EoE

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of APT-1011 in the 7MM for EoE

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of APT-1011 in the United States for EoE

5.3.2. Market Size of APT-1011 in Germany for EoE

5.3.3. Market Size of APT-1011 in France for EoE

5.3.4. Market Size of APT-1011 in Italy for EoE

5.3.5. Market Size of APT-1011 in Spain for EoE

5.3.6. Market Size of APT-1011 in the United Kingdom for EoE

5.3.7. Market Size of APT-1011 in Japan for EoE



