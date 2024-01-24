EO 2401 for GBM: A Donor-Derived, Off-the-Shelf, Microbiome Therapeutic Cancer Peptide Vaccine - Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 and 2023-2032

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EO 2401 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about EO 2401 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the EO 2401 for GBM in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the EO 2401 for GBM.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the EO 2401 market forecast analysis for GBM in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in GBM.



Drug Summary



A donor-derived, off-the-shelf, microbiome therapeutic cancer peptide vaccine composed of three bacterial Oncomimics, immunogenic microbiome-derived peptides that are highly homologous to tumor-associated antigens (TAAs), that are obtained and selected from the human gut microbiome and are specific for brain tumors, including GBM, with potential immunomodulating and antineoplastic activities.

The three microbiome-derived bacterial antigens in EO2401 mimic three TAAs that are highly expressed by brain tumors. Upon administration of microbiome-derived peptide vaccine EO2401, the peptides are taken up and presented on dendritic cells (DCs) to T cells. As the presented antigens display molecular mimicry with selected TAAs on brain cancer cells, a memory T-cell- and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte (CTL)-mediated immune response may be mounted against the TAAs expressed on the brain cancer cells, thereby eradicating the brain cancer cells. EO2401 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (nivolumab, OPDIVO) bevacizumab for treating patients with first progression/recurrence of GBM. EO2401 is Enterome's first-in-class off-the-shelf OncoMimics cancer immunotherapy.

It combines three OncoMimics peptides that closely mimic IL13Ra2, BIRC5, and FOXM1, all known driver antigens on aggressive solid tumors. In addition, EO2401 contains a CD4 helper peptide UCP2. Enterome selected these OncoMimics peptides using its Mimicry platform, which applies best-in-class biocomputational tools and bioassays to identify novel therapeutics from its proprietary database of 20+ million bioactive gut microbiome peptides and proteins. The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and preliminary efficacy of the combination in approximately 100 patients enrolled at 10 clinical sites in Europe and the US.



EO 2401 Analytical Perspective

In-depth EO 2401 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of EO 2401 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2028 to 2032.



EO 2401 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of EO 2401 for GBM covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence EO 2401 dominance.

Other emerging products for GBM are expected to give tough market competition to EO 2401 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of EO 2401 in GBM.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of EO 2401 from 2028 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the EO 2401 in GBM.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of EO 2401?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to EO 2401 in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the EO 2401 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to EO 2401 for GBM?

What is the forecasted market scenario of EO 2401 for GBM?

What are the forecasted sales of EO 2401 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to EO 2401 for GBM?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of GBM?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. EO 2401 Overview in GBM

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. EO 2401 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of EO 2401 in GBM

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of EO 2401 in the 7MM for GBM

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of EO 2401 in the United States for GBM

5.3.2. Market Size of EO 2401 in Germany for GBM

5.3.3. Market Size of EO 2401 in France for GBM

5.3.4. Market Size of EO 2401 in Italy for GBM

5.3.5. Market Size of EO 2401 in Spain for GBM

5.3.6. Market Size of EO 2401 in the United Kingdom for GBM

5.3.7. Market Size of EO 2401 in Japan for GBM



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



