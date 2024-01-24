Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Anticipated to Reach USD 7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market by Type (Lyotropic, Thermotropic), Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Machinery) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the increasing demand for high-performance materials across various sectors, the Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market is projected to grow significantly from USD 4.12 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 7.30 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.52%. This notable growth trajectory is backed by the material's exceptional properties which make it ideal for applications in cutting-edge industries like automotive, electrical & electronics, and industrial machinery.

An in-depth Market Share Analysis presents a detailed break-down of the vendors' performance, guiding stakeholders through the nuances of market share battles and providing insights into the accumulated, fragmented, and amalgamated trends that define the competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation & Regional Prospects

The report categorizes the Liquid Crystal Polymers market into lyotropic and thermotropic types. It further examines various applications with substantial analysis across sub-segments such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and industrial machinery. The regional analysis comprehensively covers key areas including the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, & Africa, highlighting the growth potential in different geographies.

Exploring Key Company Profiles

The report features an extensive profile section of pivotal market players, encompassing firms that have led innovation and market growth. Their strategic initiatives, product portfolios, and recent developments are meticulously evaluated, providing a lens into the market's competitive edge.

Abtec Inc.

Ashland Inc.

Avient Corporation

Barlog Plastics Gmbh

Celanese Corporation

Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Lotte Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd

Mitsui Chemicals

Polyclean Technologies, Inc.

Polyplastics Co. Ltd

Sabic Innovative Plastics Ltd.

Shanghai Pret Composites Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Wote Advanced Materials Co. Ltd

Solvay S.A.

