ITI-1000 (pp65 DC vaccine) for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM): Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 and 2023-2032 - Focus on US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ITI-1000 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about ITI-1000 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the ITI-1000 for GBM in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the ITI-1000 for GBM.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the ITI-1000 market forecast analysis for GBM in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in GBM.



Drug Summary



Immunomic Therapeutics (ITI) is developing ITI-1000 (pp65 DC vaccine), which is a cancer cell vaccine consisting of autologous dendritic cells (DCs) loaded with mRNA encoding the human cytomegalovirus (CMV) matrix protein pp65 as a fusion protein with the short lysosome-associated membrane protein (shLAMP), with potential immunostimulatory and antineoplastic activities. Upon vaccination, the autologous vaccine exposes the immune system to the CMV pp65 peptide, which may elicit a cytotoxic T-lymphocyte (CTL) response against CMV pp65-expressing tumor cells.

The incorporation of shLAMP may route CMV pp-65 antigens into the lysosomal compartment, resulting in enhanced MHC Class II antigen presentation, thereby promoting CD4-positive T-cell responses. The CMV pp65 protein is the primary component of the enveloped sub-viral particle of CMV and is expressed in certain tumor types (National Cancer Institute, n.d.-a).

ITI-1000 is being tested in a randomized, blinded, and placebo-controlled Phase II study in patients with newly diagnosed GBM that is anticipated to close by 2022.



ITI-1000 Analytical Perspective

In-depth ITI-1000 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of ITI-1000 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.



ITI-1000 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of ITI-1000 for GBM covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence ITI-1000 dominance.

Other emerging products for GBM are expected to give tough market competition to ITI-1000 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of ITI-1000 in GBM.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of ITI-1000 from 2026 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the ITI-1000 in GBM.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of ITI-1000?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to ITI-1000 in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the ITI-1000 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to ITI-1000 for GBM?

What is the forecasted market scenario of ITI-1000 for GBM?

What are the forecasted sales of ITI-1000 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to ITI-1000 for GBM?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of GBM?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. ITI-1000 Overview in GBM

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. ITI-1000 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of ITI-1000 in GBM

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of ITI-1000 in the 7MM for GBM

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of ITI-1000 in the United States for GBM

5.3.2. Market Size of ITI-1000 in Germany for GBM

5.3.3. Market Size of ITI-1000 in France for GBM

5.3.4. Market Size of ITI-1000 in Italy for GBM

5.3.5. Market Size of ITI-1000 in Spain for GBM

5.3.6. Market Size of ITI-1000 in the United Kingdom for GBM

5.3.7. Market Size of ITI-1000 in Japan for GBM



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b08umm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.