Otenaproxesul for Osteoarthritis: A Novel NSAID that Releases Hydrogen Sulfide - Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 and 2023-2032

This report provides comprehensive insights about otenaproxesul for osteoarthritis in the six major markets. A detailed picture of the otenaproxesul for osteoarthritis in the 6MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, along with Canada, and Korea for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the otenaproxesul for osteoarthritis.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the otenaproxesul market forecast analysis for osteoarthritis in the 6MM, along with Canada and Korea, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in osteoarthritis.



Drug Summary



Otenaproxesul is a novel nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug ("NSAID") that releases hydrogen sulfide. Antibe's lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and NSAIDs for knee OA. Currently, the drug is in a Phase IIb trial to evaluate the efficacy of a 14-day dosing regimen of once-daily administration of ATB-346 at doses of 150 mg, 200 mg, and 250 mg compared to placebo in reducing OA knee pain.



Otenaproxesul Analytical Perspective

In-depth Otenaproxesul Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of otenaproxesul for osteoarthritis in the six major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, along with Canada and Korea. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.



Otenaproxesul Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of otenaproxesul for osteoarthritis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for osteoarthritis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence otenaproxesul dominance.

Other emerging products for osteoarthritis are expected to give tough market competition to otenaproxesul and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of otenaproxesul in osteoarthritis.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of otenaproxesul from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the otenaproxesul in osteoarthritis.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of otenaproxesul?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to otenaproxesul in osteoarthritis and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the otenaproxesul development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to otenaproxesul for osteoarthritis?

What is the forecasted market scenario of otenaproxesul for osteoarthritis?

What are the forecasted sales of otenaproxesul in the six major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, along with Canada and Korea?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to otenaproxesul for osteoarthritis?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of osteoarthritis?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Otenaproxesul Overview in Osteoarthritis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Otenaproxesul Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Otenaproxesul in Osteoarthritis

5.2. 6MM, Canada and Korea Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Otenaproxesul in the 6MM, Canada and Korea for Osteoarthritis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Otenaproxesul in the United States for Osteoarthritis

5.3.2. Market Size of Otenaproxesul in Germany for Osteoarthritis

5.3.3. Market Size of Otenaproxesul in France for Osteoarthritis

5.3.4. Market Size of Otenaproxesul in Italy for Osteoarthritis

5.3.5. Market Size of Otenaproxesul in Spain for Osteoarthritis

5.3.6. Market Size of Otenaproxesul in the United Kingdom for Osteoarthritis

5.3.7. Market Size of Otenaproxesul in Canada for Osteoarthritis

5.3.8. Market Size of Otenaproxesul in Korea for Osteoarthritis



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



