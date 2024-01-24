Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Driven by Portable and Fourier Transform-Based Technological Advances

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market by Product (Dispersive Infrared Spectroscopy, Fourier Transform-Based (FT-NIR) Spectrometers), Type (Benchtop, Portable), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market has emerged as a field of substantial growth and is projected to continue this trajectory, with market size set to expand from an estimated USD 724.93 million in 2023 to USD 1,294.47 million by 2030. Recorded at a CAGR of 8.63%, advancements in portable and Fourier Transform-based (FT-NIR) spectrometers are significant contributors to this uptrend.

Rich with actionable insights, the latest research publication provides an exhaustive analysis of the Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market, yielding a strategic advantage to stakeholders and industry participants. This data-driven study features an expansive evaluation of market trends, opportunities, and growth drivers, affirming its relevance in the high-precision domain of NIR spectroscopy. Through the application of the FPNV Positioning Matrix, the report provides a nuanced competitive assessment, effectively guiding decision-making processes.

The report offers an intricate review of significant developments spearheaded by major industry players that are shaping the present and future landscape of the Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market. With a focus on technological innovation, the research presents a leadership quadrant based on strategic positions and performance of companies within the sector. This segment delivers an inside look into the strategies and products propelling the industry forward, ensuring readers stay abreast of leading market dynamics.

Segmented analysis is integral to understanding the complex Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market structure. The data encapsulates diverse products, such as Dispersive Infrared Spectroscopy and FT-NIR Spectrometers, alongside an examination of various types including Benchtop and Portable systems. This segmentation extends to a multitude of applications, including agriculture, medical applications, and industrial uses, providing a layered and comprehensive perspective of the market.

