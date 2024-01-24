Thermal Imaging Market Projected to Reach USD 8 Billion by 2030, Owing to Advanced Applications in Security and Surveillance

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermal Imaging Market by Type (Thermal Cameras, Thermal Modules, Thermal Scopes), Product (Fixed Thermal Cameras, Handheld Thermal Cameras), Wavelength, Technology, Application, Vertical - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Thermal Imaging Market is witnessing a remarkable growth trajectory with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.15%, escalating to a market value of USD 8.27 billion by 2030, from USD 3.70 billion in 2023. The latest comprehensive study detailing these dynamics shows how technological advancements, heightened security concerns, and a variety of industrial applications are catalyzing market expansion.





Insights into High-Growth Segments and Regional Dominance

In-depth analysis of niche sectors such as Fixed and Handheld Thermal Cameras, alongside emerging trends in thermal technology application, provides a clear picture of the market direction.





The research covers the full spectrum of the market, delineating categories based on type, product, wavelength, technology, application, and vertical industries.





Sector-specific growth, particularly in areas like security and surveillance within the aerospace & defense and automotive verticals, is emphasized for its significant contribution to the market size.





Geographical analysis highlights regional markets across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, with an acute focus on technological adoption curves and market penetration.

Methodical Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis

The report includes a meticulous Market Share Analysis, providing a comprehensive look at the competitive landscape. It details the market’s fragmented nature and the competitive strategies adopted by industry leaders to sustain and improve their market presence.

Pivotal Findings from the FPNV Positioning Matrix

Through the FPNV Positioning Matrix, the study offers a critical evaluation of key players and their strategic positioning, garnering insights into their business strategies and product fulfillment. This analytical tool aids stakeholders to understand the vendor landscape and the competitive dynamics at play.

Emerging Dynamics and Market Catalysts

The report addresses cutting-edge technology trends and the regulatory environment, enabling stakeholders to align with current and foreseeable industry changes.





It provides an informative overview of market diversification and developmental strategies such as product innovation and geographical expansion, shaping the future of thermal imaging adoption across various industries.





Corporate intelligence and competitive assessments offer a view of market shares, strategic stances, and the overall capabilities of prominent market players.





An in-depth look at Product Development & Innovation reveals the trajectories of future technologies and R&D activities envisioned by market leaders, foreshadowing novel product introductions.

Companies Mentioned

AgileMesh, Inc.

ANVS, Inc.

Axis Communications AB

BAE Systems

Barbey Electronics

DEWETRON GmbH

Fluke Corporation

IC Realtime

Leonardo S.p.A.

Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

Senspex, Inc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

Xenics nv

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwszji

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment