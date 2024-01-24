LUNSUMIO (mosunetuzumab, RG7828) for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in 7 Major Markets - Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LUNSUMIO Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about LUNSUMIO for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in seven major markets. A detailed picture of the LUNSUMIO for DLBCL in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the LUNSUMIO for DLBCL.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the LUNSUMIO market forecast analysis for DLBCL in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in DLBCL.



Drug Summary



LUNSUMIO (mosunetuzumab, RG7828) is a first-in-class CD20 x CD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD20 on the surface of B cells and CD3 on the surface of T cells. This dual targeting activates and redirects a patient's existing T cells to engage and eliminate target B cells by releasing cytotoxic proteins into the B cells. A robust clinical development program for LUNSUMIO is ongoing, investigating the molecule as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines for treating people with B-cell NHL, including FL, DLBCL, and other blood cancers.



In July 2022, Roche announced that the US FDA accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) and granted Priority Review for LUNSUMIO to treat adults with R/R FL who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.



Currently, Roche is investigating the LUNSUMIO plus POLIVY in Phase III (SUNMO) trial in 2L DLBCL, with most trial locations outside the 7MM except for Japan. With an expected submission in the US by 2025 and beyond and by 2024 in Japan, as per Chugai Pharmaceutical.



LUNSUMIO Analytical Perspective

In-depth LUNSUMIO Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of LUNSUMIO for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



LUNSUMIO Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of LUNSUMIO for DLBCL covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence LUNSUMIO dominance.

Other emerging products for DLBCL are expected to give tough market competition to LUNSUMIO and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of LUNSUMIO in DLBCL.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of LUNSUMIO from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the LUNSUMIO in DLBCL.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of LUNSUMIO?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to LUNSUMIO in Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the LUNSUMIO development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to LUNSUMIO for DLBCL?

What is the forecasted market scenario of LUNSUMIO for DLBCL?

What are the forecasted sales of LUNSUMIO in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to LUNSUMIO for DLBCL?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of DLBCL?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. LUNSUMIO Overview in DLBCL

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. LUNSUMIO Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of LUNSUMIO in DLBCL

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of LUNSUMIO in the 7MM for DLBCL

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of LUNSUMIO in the United States for DLBCL

5.3.2. Market Size of LUNSUMIO in Germany for DLBCL

5.3.3. Market Size of LUNSUMIO in France for DLBCL

5.3.4. Market Size of LUNSUMIO in Italy for DLBCL

5.3.5. Market Size of LUNSUMIO in Spain for DLBCL

5.3.6. Market Size of LUNSUMIO in the United Kingdom for DLBCL

5.3.7. Market Size of LUNSUMIO in Japan for DLBCL



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iyys3l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.