Industry Veterans Team Up to Launch Sportcane, a Newly Imagined Walking Aid

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportcane has officially launched today as a newly imagined walking aid that provides everyday walking assistance and accelerates surgery and injury recovery. Designed with the highest level of durability and craftsmanship by a team of leading engineers and orthopedic surgeons, Sportcane has updated the mainstream cane for the very first time with a unique 22° curve strategically positioned towards the bottom of the walking aid.



Sportcane was created by Dr. Charles R. Kaelin, a renowned orthopedic surgeon with over 40 years of experience specializing in sports medicine and orthopedic surgery. After recognizing the social stigma associated with canes during his own surgery recovery experience, Dr. Kaelin worked with a team of leading engineers and other orthopedic surgeons to design a cane that is not only beneficial for all ages and needs, but update the common cane altogether to make it more appealing and stronger.

“Having had to rely on wheelchairs and walkers previously, I wanted to create something easier to walk with and help people return to activities of daily living more efficiently,” said Dr. Kaelin. “With Sportcane’s innovative design, we are well on our way to fully revolutionizing daily walking assistance and post-care options for anyone in need.”

Sportcane’s tip design, angled to accentuate the transfer force through the 22° curve towards the bottom of the cane, supports the body by absorbing high-loading forces at impact, restoring the normal knee flexion angle. The design enables the use of the muscles in the arms, shoulders and chest to help improve movement and mobility in the lower body all of which is beneficial for recovering from both short-term and long-term conditions, as well as aiding in everyday walking assistance. Sportcane also supports rehabilitation, helping people return to their normal daily activities sooner.

Sportcane is available in two distinct sizes to cater to individual heights and preferences; regular and tall. The regular size is designed for people under 6 feet, with a 33-inch minimum to a 37-inch maximum setting. The tall size is tailored for people over 6 feet, with a 36-inch minimum to a 40-inch maximum.

To purchase a Sportcane and learn more, visit https://sportcane.com/

ABOUT SPORTCANE

