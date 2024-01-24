ZYNLONTA (Loncastuximab Tesirine) for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) - Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ZYNLONTA Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about ZYNLONTA for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in seven major markets. A detailed picture of the ZYNLONTA for DLBCL in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the ZYNLONTA for DLBCL.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the ZYNLONTA market forecast analysis for DLBCL in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in DLBCL.



Drug Summary



ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine) is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to human CD19, conjugated through a linker to a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD)-dimer toxin. Once bound to a CD19-expressing cell, ADCT-402 is internalized into the cell, where enzymes release the PBD-based warhead.

CD19 is an ideal target for an ADC approach, as it is highly expressed in a range of B-cell hematological tumors, including certain types of lymphoma and leukemia, while its expression in healthy tissue is restricted. The monoclonal IgG1 kappa antibody component binds to human CD19; a transmembrane protein expressed on the surface of cells of B-lineage origin. The small molecule component is SG3199, a PBD dimer, and an alkylating agent. Upon binding to CD19, loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl is internalized, followed by the release of SG3199 via proteolytic cleavage.

The released SG3199 binds to the DNA minor groove and forms highly cytotoxic DNA interstrand crosslinks, subsequently inducing cell death. Loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl had anticancer activity in animal models of lymphoma. ZYNLONTA is indicated for treating adult patients with R/R large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including DLBCL, not otherwise specified, DLBCL arising from low-grade lymphoma, and high-grade B-cell lymphoma. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on the overall response rate.



ZYNLONTA Analytical Perspective

In-depth ZYNLONTA Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of ZYNLONTA for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



ZYNLONTA Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of ZYNLONTA for DLBCL covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence ZYNLONTA dominance.

Other emerging products for DLBCL are expected to give tough market competition to ZYNLONTA and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of ZYNLONTA in DLBCL.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of ZYNLONTA from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the ZYNLONTA in DLBCL.

