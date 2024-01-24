Active Adult Community Market (55+) Demonstrates Robust Growth with Analysis of Condominiums, Rentals, and Single-Family Homes - 2024-2030 Forecast

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Active Adult Community Market (55+) by Category (Condominiums, Rentals, Single-Family Homes), Type (Age-restricted, Age-targeted), Amenities - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of the Active Adult Community Market is undergoing significant growth, according to a new comprehensive research report that has been compiled to provide deep insights into this dynamic industry. As the population aged 55+ seeks residential neighborhoods that encourage an active and engaged lifestyle, market size is anticipated to burgeon from USD 403.15 billion in 2023 to USD 605.56 billion by 2030, with a steady CAGR of 5.98%.

Focused on enhancing the lives of mature adults, Active Adult Communities offer an exciting array of amenities and services, such as wellness programs and social engagement opportunities. The report provides strategic analysis across various categories, including Condominiums, Rentals, and Single-Family Homes, and types like Age-restricted and Age-targeted communities.

Market Segmentation & Coverage is another integral aspect of the report, offering segmentation by Category and Type, and describing Amenities ranging from Active Senior Communities to Luxury and Religion-Specific Communities. The research spans a global audience, covering regions from North America to the Asia-Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA).

