Glofitamab (CD20-TCB, RG6026) for Diffuse Large B-cell lLymphoma (DLBCL) - Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 and 2023-2032

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glofitamab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about glofitamab for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the glofitamab for DLBCL in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the glofitamab for DLBCL.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the glofitamab market forecast analysis for DLBCL in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in DLBCL.



Drug Summary



Glofitamab (CD20-TCB, RG6026) is an investigational CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD20 on the surface of B cells and CD3 on the surface of T cells. Glofitamab is based on a novel structural format called '2:1'. It is engineered to have two 'Fab' regions that bind to CD20 and one 'Fab' region, which binds to CD3. This dual targeting activates and redirects a patient's existing T cells to engage and eliminate target B cells by releasing cytotoxic proteins into the B cells.



A robust clinical development program for glofitamab is ongoing, investigating the molecule as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines for treating people with B-cell NHL, including DLBCL and MCL, and other blood cancers.



Glofitamab Analytical Perspective

In-depth Glofitamab Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of glofitamab for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.



Glofitamab Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of glofitamab for DLBCL covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence glofitamab dominance.

Other emerging products for DLBCL are expected to give tough market competition to glofitamab and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of glofitamab in DLBCL.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of glofitamab from 2026 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the glofitamab in DLBCL.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of glofitamab?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to glofitamab in Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the glofitamab development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to glofitamab for DLBCL?

What is the forecasted market scenario of glofitamab for DLBCL?

What are the forecasted sales of glofitamab in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to glofitamab for DLBCL?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of DLBCL?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Glofitamab Overview in DLBCL

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Glofitamab Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Glofitamab in DLBCL

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Glofitamab in the 7MM for DLBCL

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Glofitamab in the United States for DLBCL

5.3.2. Market Size of Glofitamab in Germany for DLBCL

5.3.3. Market Size of Glofitamab in France for DLBCL

5.3.4. Market Size of Glofitamab in Italy for DLBCL

5.3.5. Market Size of Glofitamab in Spain for DLBCL

5.3.6. Market Size of Glofitamab in the United Kingdom for DLBCL

5.3.7. Market Size of Glofitamab in Japan for DLBCL



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5njvz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.