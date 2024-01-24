Physical Intellectual Property Market Poised for Remarkable Growth Across Automotive and Consumer Electronics Sectors, Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Physical Intellectual Property Market by Types (Hardware Devices, Software Services), Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronic Devices, Industrial Automation) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a recent addition to a comprehensive database of market research reports, a sweeping analysis of the global Physical Intellectual Property market has been released. This cutting-edge report showcases significant growth trajectories in the sectors of automotive and consumer electronic devices, projected from the year 2024 through to 2030. Experts estimate that the market size, which was valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2023, is set to burgeon to USD 2.39 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 10.54%.

Market Share Analysis, another cornerstone within the report, equips vendors with the acumen to comprehend their standing in the market by pinning down contributions made by various competitors. This analysis underscores the intricacy and competitiveness of the Physical Intellectual Property market, further highlighting the market's tendency towards accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation.

Key company profiles spotlight the pivotal players that are making waves in the Physical Intellectual Property market. These profiles provide a deep dive into the recent strides made by industry leaders and outline their strategic playbooks. The vendors detailed in the report include pioneering semiconductor corporations, design systems organizations, and technology companies that collectively strengthen the industry's infrastructure.

The report’s market segmentation and coverage offer an intricate analysis of the sub-markets based on types, with a focus on hardware devices and software services. The application scope is assessed across various spheres, including automotive, consumer electronic devices, and industrial automation, with additional focus shed on mobile computing devices.

Companies Mentioned

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Alphawave IP Group PLC

Arteris Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

CEVA Inc.

Cobham Gaisler AB

Faraday Technology Corporation

Imagination Technologies Limited

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

M31 Technology Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Rambus Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd.

Silvaco Group, Inc.

