Global Flexible OLED Market Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible OLED Market by Technology (Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode, Foldable OLED, Passive Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode), Application (Automotive Displays, Consumer Electronics, Television Screens), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Flexible OLED Market size was estimated at USD 16.85 billion in 2023, USD 23.07 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.19% to reach USD 162.26 billion by 2030.







Flexible OLED or Organic light-emitting diodes are built on a flexible substrate, which allows the screen to bend and fold without compromising the quality of the display. The Flexible Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED) market encompasses a range of industries that produce and utilize thin, lightweight, and highly adaptable display technology.

The growth of the flexible OLED market is significantly influenced by the rising demand for energy-efficient and aesthetically pleasing display technologies. Technological advancements, such as developing thin and lightweight displays with wide viewing angles, high resolution, and low power consumption, further propel the market forward. The proliferation of smart devices and increased consumer spending on premium electronics are also crucial growth drivers for the market space. However, the advanced materials and technology required for flexible OLEDs enhance the cost of traditional displays, limiting their adoption. The complexity of producing uniform and defect-free flexible OLEDs on a large scale remains a significant challenge for manufacturers. Moreover, the rising trend of health and fitness tracking promotes the use of flexible OLEDs to create more ergonomic and user-friendly wearable devices, creating opportunities for market growth. The continued interest in foldable smartphones and rollable televisions provides a significant opportunity for market growth in consumer electronics.



Regional Insights



In the Americas region, the United States and Canada are heavily investing in flexible OLED for devices, exhibiting strong consumer demand for innovative products. The high purchasing power of consumers leads to early adoption of premium OLED products.

The Asia Pacific region is characterized by its manufacturing capabilities, significant technological advancements, and a growing customer base with increasing quality and brand consciousness. China, India, and Japan are witnessing a rise in domestic demand for OLED manufacturing and export, particularly in mobile devices and wearables.

The European market values innovation but also highly emphasizes environmental impact with a rising preference for sustainable products. The investment in R&D, driven by both government funding and private enterprise, has also fueled market growth in the EMEA region. The affluent market regions in the Middle East prefer luxury and cutting-edge products, including flexible OLED technology, particularly in the smartphone and premium TV segments.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Flexible OLED Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Technology Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode Foldable OLED Passive Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode Rollable OLED Transparent OLED

Application Automotive Displays Consumer Electronics Television Screens Wearable Devices

End-User Automotive Commercial Enterprises Healthcare Individual Consumers



Region

