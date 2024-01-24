DemandScience Named 2024 Middle Market Leader for 2nd Consecutive Year

DANVERS, MA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a leading B2B demand generation company that accelerates global growth for its clients, today announced that for the second consecutive year it has been named one of the Boston Business Journal’s 2024 Middle Market Leaders, the media organization’s exclusive ranking of the 50 highest growth companies in Massachusetts.

This 2024 recognition of the company’s business performance continues the momentum set last year when DemandScience was:

One of only 143 companies in history named to the Inc. 5000 for 10 consecutive years .

. Ranked #183 on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ 500 Fastest Growing Companies across North, Central and South America.

across North, Central and South America. Ranked #19 on the Boston Business Journal’s Fast 50 list of the fastest-growing private companies.

list of the fastest-growing private companies. Ranked #15 on the Boston Business Journal’s Middle Market Leaders list of the fastest growing private and public companies.

“We are proud to be recognized as a Middle Market Leader for the second straight year. This achievement reflects the trust our customers have in us, and our ability to help them exceed their goals and realize a quantifiable ROI even during challenging economic times,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “The important investments and innovations we’ve made in our data and solutions set us apart from our competitors and will continue to fuel our growth in 2024. We partner with customers at any point in their campaign lifecycles and deliver the global, compliant, highly accurate opt-in leads they need to succeed.”

“The middle market segment is vital to our economy, and accordingly we are proud to showcase DemandScience and the other honorees for their growth and resilience,” said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn M. Jones. “The lessons we can learn from their successes can provide insight and inspiration to growing enterprises everywhere.”

Final rankings will be unveiled at an evening reception to recognize and celebrate DemandScience and this year’s other honorees on Wednesday, March 20th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Boston Chops steakhouse at 52 Temple Place in Boston, Massachusetts. More information about the event can be found here.

The ranking is based on Business Journal research and includes private and public companies across multiple industries that had annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion for 2020, 2021 and 2022. Firms are ranked by a weighted score that takes into account the percent change in revenue between 2020 and 2022 and the actual value difference in revenue during the same time period.

Click here to learn how DemandScience helps marketers solve their demand generation problems.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is the premier B2B demand generation company accelerating global growth for our clients. The DemandScience intelligence platform empowers B2B organizations to swiftly identify the right accounts and target in-market buyers with precision. By combining groundbreaking technologies, machine learning and data science innovation, the company ensures timely delivery of accurate data, intelligence, and insights, adding value to the end-to-end journey from initial engagement to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience provides 1,500 global customers with superior marketing solutions, B2B data, and leads. With a team of 600+ employees across operations in seven countries, DemandScience is certified as a Great Place To Work, and one of only 143 companies in history to be named to the Inc. 5000 for 10 consecutive years. For further insights on why DemandScience stands at the forefront of transformative demand generation, visit demandscience.com and connect on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About the Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal is the region’s premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today.